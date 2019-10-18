World
New Entry - Laboratories Building at University of Padua / ENA - Engineering Architecture

New Entry - Laboratories Building at University of Padua / ENA - Engineering Architecture
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation  · 
Padua, Italy
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project ENA - Engineering Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    740.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    atelier XYZ
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Alucobond, Schuco

  • Unit

    m2

  • Lead Architects

    Edoardo Narne, Gianluca Salvemini

  • Design Team

    Arch. Edoardo Narne, Arch. Gianluca Salvemini, Ing. Marco Zagallo

  • Clients

    Università degli studi di Padova

  • Engineering

    Ing. Andrea Dal Cortivo

  • Collaborators

    Ing. Mariachiara Mazzucato

  • Project Manager

    Arch. Stefano Marzaro

  • Safety Manager

    Arch. Stefania Tonin
Text description provided by the architects. The building complex of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences was built between 1933 and 1937, commissioned by the University of Padua, following a national competition won by the Arch. Giuseppe Merlo of Milan..Today, after 70 years, the changed needs of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences are pushing for a partial rethinking of the internal layout, prompted by requests to accept new functions and a rationalization of internal paths.

From the first design steps the need to consider the intervention in its complexity emerged, both from the logistical-functional point of view and from the point of view of the integration of the new parts with the specificity and the strong architectural character of the building in which these are going to be inserted.

The main theme addressed is the reorganization of the distribution and access to some strategic spaces located on the north side of the building, such as the department and the educational laboratories, the latter located at the last two levels of the building.

Axonometry
Axonometry

Going to describe the design strategy from the bottom up, two macro-areas of intervention are identified: on the ground floor and raised floor the attention is focused on the reorganization of the internal distribution and on the rearrangement of the new access route, for the students , planned on the northern front; on the first and second floor the theme of the connection between the two wings of the building occupied by the laboratories and the consequent redesign of the current emergency staircase is redesigned.

For this purpose, a new volume has been studied, located above the Aula Magna, which is supported by 6 reticular beams in steel profiles, 22 meters long, able to unload the loads of the new extension directly on the first line useful structural, within the historical building.

The south facing of the new volume is characterized on the first floor by a panoramic window directly connected to a terrace overlooking the internal courtyard: for this elevation, an attempt has been made to set up an architectural party capable of generating relations in alignments with the pre-existing holes, always maintaining an autonomy of language both for its design and for the choice of materials.

The view to the North is characterized by the design of a new facade for covering the emergency staircases, after having been made efficient and relocated, through the use of Alucobond panels.

The architectural party and the scan of this prospect triggers a dialogue at a distance with the southern historical and monumental facade in the metric of its blind walls.

Project location

Address: Padua, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
ENA - Engineering Architecture
