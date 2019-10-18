World
  7. House S / HHF Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House S / HHF Architects

House S / HHF Architects

© Maris Mezulis

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation  · 
Arlesheim, Switzerland
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project HHF Architects
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    GGS AG, Vectorworks
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

Text description provided by the architects. The new garden pavilion completes the historic renovation of a small villa built in the early 1900’s by the famous Swiss architect Hans Bernoulli (1876-1953). The villa originally contained two small apartments, with few tiny rooms, and was built with simple materials. In order to meet today's demands of a family of four, the small villa was converted into a residential house and complemented by an extension of a garden and music pavilion.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

The new structure, slightly sunken into the ground, contains a reduced program of a music room and a large terrace. Its materiality of steel, wood and glass and its light volume build a strong contrast to the beautiful house.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The pavilions design was partially inspired by the observatory tower of Poissy Galore near Paris, a project HHF has been working on some years before.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

This reference becomes visible not only in the theme to the lookout point and open garden pavilion but also in the use of prefabricated steel elements. With that dialogues arise between the historic and the contemporary, between form and volume, between the inside and the outside.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

About this office
HHF Architects
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Cite: "House S / HHF Architects" 18 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926749/house-s-hhf-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

