  7. Myhal Center for Engineering, Innovation and Entrepreneurship / Montgomery Sisam Architects + Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Myhal Center for Engineering, Innovation and Entrepreneurship / Montgomery Sisam Architects + Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Myhal Center for Engineering, Innovation and Entrepreneurship / Montgomery Sisam Architects + Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek

© Adrian Ozimek

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University  · 
Toronto, Canada

  • Structural Engineer

    Read Jones Christoffersen Ltd

  • Building Services

    Engineer Smith + Andersen

  • Sustainability

    Consultant Footprint
© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the heart of the university’s city centre campus, the Myhal Centre for Engineering Innovation & Entrepreneurship (MCEIE) is a cross-disciplinary research and teaching hub. It serves the University's wide range of engineering disciplines, from heavy mechanical engineering through to computer engineering.

© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek

The Center signals a new era for engineering education through a design that encourages group work outside the traditional seminar room, providing dynamic and flexible environments that break down artificial barriers between people, foster collaboration, encourage active learning and accelerate innovation.

© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek
Floor Plan level 2
Floor Plan level 2
Section NS
Section NS
© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek

Occupying the last unbuilt site along the University’s historic St George Street, the building acknowledges its significant position as a building in the round, providing a transparent and permeable ground floor creating both physical and visual connections to its surroundings.

© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek

The scheme includes a sophisticated 500 seat collaborative lecture theatre, workshop and Lab spaces, TEAL rooms, innovation incubator suites allied to industry presence rooms, versatile design studios, and a double-height extra-curricular club space -‘The Arena’ - as well as communal facilities including a café and shared social learning spaces.

© Adrian Ozimek
© Adrian Ozimek

Project location

Address: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

About this office
Montgomery Sisam Architects
Office
Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Office

