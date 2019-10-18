Myhal Center for Engineering, Innovation and Entrepreneurship / Montgomery Sisam Architects + Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

+ 20

Structural Engineer Read Jones Christoffersen Ltd

Building Services Engineer Smith + Andersen

Sustainability Consultant Footprint

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the heart of the university’s city centre campus, the Myhal Centre for Engineering Innovation & Entrepreneurship (MCEIE) is a cross-disciplinary research and teaching hub. It serves the University's wide range of engineering disciplines, from heavy mechanical engineering through to computer engineering.

The Center signals a new era for engineering education through a design that encourages group work outside the traditional seminar room, providing dynamic and flexible environments that break down artificial barriers between people, foster collaboration, encourage active learning and accelerate innovation.

Occupying the last unbuilt site along the University’s historic St George Street, the building acknowledges its significant position as a building in the round, providing a transparent and permeable ground floor creating both physical and visual connections to its surroundings.

The scheme includes a sophisticated 500 seat collaborative lecture theatre, workshop and Lab spaces, TEAL rooms, innovation incubator suites allied to industry presence rooms, versatile design studios, and a double-height extra-curricular club space -‘The Arena’ - as well as communal facilities including a café and shared social learning spaces.