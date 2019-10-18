KNG Bus Station / A+D Architectural Design & Constructions

+ 11

Lead Architect Pham Hong Duc

Design Team KNG

Client Kim Nguon Ltd. A+D Architectural Design & Constructions Ltd.

Engineering Nguyen Tam Ky

Consultants KNG JSC (Joint Stock Company)

Text description provided by the architects. KNG bus station was designed to serve the community as its top priority: upgrading the existing bus stop from a mere post to a sheltered waiting area with greenery to improve the spatial quality. Considering its prime location, the Developer’s intention is to provide a ticketing counter for the Sai Gon-Vung Tau route to add on to its functionality.

Two factors affecting the design is the financial investment and location of the project. There is reasonable financial input, therefore the design needs to be simple, easy to construct with short construction time. Besides, materials being commonly found locally is an important factor: concrete, corrugated sheet metal, local stone material. The project is located within the vicinity of the Mall - using vertical elements as the main design language, corroborating with that of the adjacent commercial mall. In the bigger picture, the project is located in a busy industrial area- Phu My industrial zone- where concrete columns and walls, corrugated metal has become familiar sights.

All of the above factors have contributed to design with simple yet masculine massing, while still retain graceful details thanks to corrugated sheet metal concrete formwork, also bearing the image of the industrial area. Besides, the green area between the project and the commercial mall creates a soft boundary between 2 buildings, while helping to soften and cool down the dry and hard appearance of bare concrete.