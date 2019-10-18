World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bus Station
  4. Vietnam
  5. A+D Architectural Design & Constructions
  6. 2018
  7. KNG Bus Station / A+D Architectural Design & Constructions

KNG Bus Station / A+D Architectural Design & Constructions

Save this project
KNG Bus Station / A+D Architectural Design & Constructions

© Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam + 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bus Station  · 
Phú Mỹ, Vietnam
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project A+D Architectural Design & Constructions
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    53.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Bluescope, Phuoc Hoa Stone

  • Unit

    m2

  • Lead Architect

    Pham Hong Duc

  • Design Team

    KNG

  • Client

    Kim Nguon Ltd. A+D Architectural Design & Constructions Ltd.

  • Engineering

    Nguyen Tam Ky

  • Consultants

    KNG JSC (Joint Stock Company)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. KNG bus station was designed to serve the community as its top priority: upgrading the existing bus stop from a mere post to a sheltered waiting area with greenery to improve the spatial quality. Considering its prime location, the Developer’s intention is to provide a ticketing counter for the Sai Gon-Vung Tau route to add on to its functionality.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

 Two factors affecting the design is the financial investment and location of the project. There is reasonable financial input, therefore the design needs to be simple, easy to construct with short construction time. Besides, materials being commonly found locally is an important factor: concrete, corrugated sheet metal, local stone material. The project is located within the vicinity of the Mall - using vertical elements as the main design language, corroborating with that of the adjacent commercial mall. In the bigger picture, the project is located in a busy industrial area- Phu My industrial zone- where concrete columns and walls, corrugated metal has become familiar sights.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

All of the above factors have contributed to design with simple yet masculine massing, while still retain graceful details thanks to corrugated sheet metal concrete formwork, also bearing the image of the industrial area. Besides, the green area between the project and the commercial mall creates a soft boundary between 2 buildings, while helping to soften and cool down the dry and hard appearance of bare concrete.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Phú Mỹ, Tân Thành, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A+D Architectural Design & Constructions
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Bus Station Vietnam
Cite: "KNG Bus Station / A+D Architectural Design & Constructions" 18 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926746/kng-bus-station-a-plus-d-architectural-design-and-constructions/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream