  The LOOP Gallery / LWK & Partners

The LOOP Gallery / LWK & Partners

The LOOP Gallery / LWK & Partners

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Showroom 
Chongqing, China
  Architects: LWK + PARTNERS
  Area:
    1605.28 m2
  Project Year:
    2017
  Photographer:
    WOHO

  Architect in Charge:

    Tony Yau

  Landscape Design Consultant:

    SWA + Dao Yuan Landscape Consultants | SWA +

  Joint Design Consultant:

    CISDI Engineering Group

  Curtain Wall Design Consultant:

    Shanghai Anvan Design Consulting Co. Ltd.

  Client:

    Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.
© WOHO

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by LWK + PARTNERS, The LOOP is the sales gallery for Shun Shan Fu, a low-density residential development composed of various luxurious villas and houses. Conceived as a brilliant gem hovering on top of the magnificent landscape of Zhaomu Mountain, the gallery represents power and style but with a softer side that embraces the shapes of nature.

© WOHO
© WOHO

The LOOP features two showrooms linked by a crescent-shaped glass-bottomed bridge named The Skywalk, which is aesthetically pleasing and pragmatic in function. With the use of full steel frame structure and an onion-ring-like cladding system, the undulating forms of The LOOP echo and integrate with the dynamic contours of the site, while The Skywalk grants visitors an unobstructed view of the valley to admire the lush greeneries.

© WOHO
© WOHO

The project had tight design and construction schedules. Steep slopes and relatively low accessibility of the site also posed limitations on the transportation and size of materials, which added to the overall difficulty of the construction process. In response, a full steel frame was efficiently adopted to accelerate the construction process and comply with the schedule, while also giving the project its signature dynamicity to complement the natural landscape. The steel frame also enabled The LOOP to move beyond the separation of supporting structure and external cladding, at the same time allowing the two to engage in a meaningful interaction.

© WOHO
© WOHO

To reflect the status of the project, quality stone slabs were sourced for the cladding. The slabs are arranged in a horizontal manner, and stacked vertically on varying levels. The adjustable space between the rings allows room to accommodate discrepancies in the slab dimensions.

© WOHO
© WOHO

Project location

Address: Zhao Mu Mountain, Chongqing, China

LWK + PARTNERS
Glass Steel Concrete

Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
