The LOOP Gallery / LWK & Partners

Showroom · Chongqing, China Architects Authors of this architecture project LWK + PARTNERS

Area Area of this architecture project 1605.28 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2017

Photographer Created with Sketch. WOHO

Architect in Charge Tony Yau

Landscape Design Consultant SWA + Dao Yuan Landscape Consultants | SWA +

Joint Design Consultant CISDI Engineering Group

Curtain Wall Design Consultant Shanghai Anvan Design Consulting Co. Ltd.

Client Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by LWK + PARTNERS, The LOOP is the sales gallery for Shun Shan Fu, a low-density residential development composed of various luxurious villas and houses. Conceived as a brilliant gem hovering on top of the magnificent landscape of Zhaomu Mountain, the gallery represents power and style but with a softer side that embraces the shapes of nature.

The LOOP features two showrooms linked by a crescent-shaped glass-bottomed bridge named The Skywalk, which is aesthetically pleasing and pragmatic in function. With the use of full steel frame structure and an onion-ring-like cladding system, the undulating forms of The LOOP echo and integrate with the dynamic contours of the site, while The Skywalk grants visitors an unobstructed view of the valley to admire the lush greeneries.

The project had tight design and construction schedules. Steep slopes and relatively low accessibility of the site also posed limitations on the transportation and size of materials, which added to the overall difficulty of the construction process. In response, a full steel frame was efficiently adopted to accelerate the construction process and comply with the schedule, while also giving the project its signature dynamicity to complement the natural landscape. The steel frame also enabled The LOOP to move beyond the separation of supporting structure and external cladding, at the same time allowing the two to engage in a meaningful interaction.

To reflect the status of the project, quality stone slabs were sourced for the cladding. The slabs are arranged in a horizontal manner, and stacked vertically on varying levels. The adjustable space between the rings allows room to accommodate discrepancies in the slab dimensions.