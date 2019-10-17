Casa Pillagua Barranco / Endara Arquitectos

+ 26

Houses · Quito, Ecuador Architects Authors of this architecture project Endara Arquitectos

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographer Created with Sketch. BICUBIK

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project American Water Heaters, AutoDesk, BRIKO, Big Glass, Briggs Veneers, Madeval , Marte Industrias, Pedral, Trimble

Área 480.0 m2

Lead Architect Patricio Endara

Design Team Julio L. Endara, Ana María Endara

Engineering TEC-MET

Sanitary Installations Consultant CONSISA Mario Cueva

Electrical Installations Consultant SEIM Roberto Moncato

Home Automation B Ticino

Text description provided by the architects. Pillagua Barranco is a project of three detached houses located in the warm valley of Cumbaya, near Quito. The long terrain where the houses are located is characterized by a steep slope. The greatest potential of the land is precisely the view it has towards the small and intimate valley of Pillagua, as well as towards its green surroundings.

For this reason, the houses direct their views towards the valley and are implanted in the forest, respecting the nature that surrounds them and giving the user a direct relationship with it. The houses were designed with the intention of disappearing into the forest and becoming part of it.

The social area is located in the first subsoil and opens completely towards the landscape, it also has a private garden limited by the natural rocks of the terrain. The bedroom area is located on a lower floor, making it more private; it has a pleasant relationship with the treetops, which look out slightly through the windows, giving the feeling of being in the forest.