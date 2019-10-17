Odile Decq to Lead Grand Jury for 2020 RIBA International Prize

Save this picture! Top left to right: Jeanne Gang (Credit: Saverio Truglia), Es Devlin (Credit: Jasper Clarke), Bottom Left to right: Rossana Hu (Credit: Thierry Coulon), Gustavo Utrabo (Credit: Renato Parada), Centre right: Odile Decq (Credit: Franck Juery). Image Courtesy of RIBA

RIBA announced the 2020 RIBA International Prize jury and stated that it will be led by French architect and urban planner Odile Decq with the participation of Es Devlin, Jeanne Gang, Rossana Hu, and Gustavo Utrabo.

The prestigious prize for architecture outside of the UK celebrates buildings that change the world and showcase “design innovation, embrace sustainable technologies and deliver meaningful social impact”. Any qualified architect or architectural practice across the globe can enter the competition, with any type of project, whether it is a small intervention with limited budgets or a larger-scale development.

Entrees can compete on three awards, the RIBA International Awards for Excellence, the RIBA International Prize, and the RIBA International Emerging Architect Prize. The deadline for submission is on the 31st of October 2019, and the winner of the RIBA International Prize will be announced in November 2020.

“The RIBA International Prize is such a beautiful and well- done prize. I hope it continues as long as possible because it gives hope, and this is important for any generation. I think more than anything, it provides the hope to keep doing our profession which can be super challenging and so these kinds of moments really help”. -- Gustavo Utrabo - Aleph Zero 2018 International Prize Winner

Save this picture! Odile Decq - MACRO Contemporary Art Museum. Image © Roland Halbe

For this edition, RIBA opted for a jury led by world-renowned multidisciplinary French architect and planner, Odile Decq, who has been on the international scene since 1990 with La Banque Populaire de l’Ouest in Rennes, France, her first major commission. In 2016, she won the Jane Drew Prize and has received fellowships from the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland and the Royal Institute of British Architects.

“The RIBA International Prize has an incredibly important focus – to discover the best architecture for a better life – and I look forward to traveling the world to find a worthy winner”. -- Odile Decq

Save this picture! Odile Decq - Saint Ange Residency. Image © Roland Halbe

Alongside the French Architect and Urban Planner, the jury will include Es Devlin OBE, acclaimed artist and stage designer, Jeanne Gang, Founder of Studio Gang, headquartered in Chicago, Rossana Hu, Founding Partner of Shanghai-based international architecture firm Neri&Hu and Gustavo Utrabo, Winner of the 2018 RIBA International Prize and Emerging Architect Prize.