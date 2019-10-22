World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. ArchitectureWorks
  6. 2018
  7. Cayenne Creative / ArchitectureWorks + LLP

Cayenne Creative / ArchitectureWorks + LLP

Save this project
Cayenne Creative / ArchitectureWorks + LLP
Save this picture!
© Art Meripol
© Art Meripol

© Art Meripol © Art Meripol © Art Meripol © Art Meripol + 24

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Office Buildings  · 
Birmingham, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Bruce Lanier

  • Clients

    Cayenne Creative

  • Engineering

    Zgouvas, Eiring & Associates Consulting Engineers – Mechanical & Plumbing

  • Consultants

    Hatcher Schuster Interiors – Interior Design

  • Contractor

    Locke General Contractors
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Art Meripol
© Art Meripol

Text description provided by the architects. A flourishing multi-disciplinary strategic branding & creative agency located in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, found themselves rapidly outgrowing their existing office space. Chief among their goals for their new headquarters was ensuring that collaboration and creativity stayed at the core of their identity as their agency grew in organizational complexity. Birmingham-based ArchitectureWorks worked closely with Cayenne in the development of a space fueled by the power of communication and collaboration and that promotes people, passion, and ideas.

Save this picture!
© Art Meripol
© Art Meripol
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Art Meripol
© Art Meripol

Using wood and glass clad office ‘insertions’ within the existing brick shell of a former service garage the Architects established interlocking work zones arranged around, inside, and atop the enclosed office and meeting spaces. Open collaboration spaces at the intersections of work zones act as part of the primary circulation through the space and so became opportunities for engagement between departments while also creating visual connectivity throughout the space. And scattered along the perimeter of the space are upholstered nooks and alcoves that serve as both impromptu meeting spaces and quiet workspaces for mobile users.

Save this picture!
© Art Meripol
© Art Meripol
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Art Meripol
© Art Meripol

The ‘insertion’ begins with amphitheater-style bleachers at the office’s lobby that rise to a mezzanine level that offers relaxed, open desking. Beneath the mezzanine are glass-enclosed offices and support spaces that line two open office ‘bullpens’ framed between the insertion and the original brick exterior walls. The enclosed offices and the bullpens engage at the center of the space in a whiteboard-clad collaboration space that provides opportunities for constant engagement between the agency’s creative and client-services teams. The palette relies on broad swaths of natural materials and neutral colors to provide a backdrop to the lively, creative process particular to the agency’s work. The imperfections and irregularities present in the space were embraced and incorporated into the design. Miscellaneous oddities from the building’s days as a service garage were left in the steel roof system and painted a uniform white to leave textural interest while echoes of past improvements were left on the brick interior walls.

Save this picture!
© Art Meripol
© Art Meripol

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Birmingham, Alabama, Estados Unidos

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ArchitectureWorks
Office
LLP
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings United States
Cite: "Cayenne Creative / ArchitectureWorks + LLP" 22 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926710/cayenne-creative-architectureworks-plus-llp/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream