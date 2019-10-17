World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. China
  5. TURTLEHILL DESIGN
  6. 2019
  7. People’s Park - Interactive Installation for Guangdong Times Museum / TURTLEHILL DESIGN

People’s Park - Interactive Installation for Guangdong Times Museum / TURTLEHILL DESIGN

Save this project
People’s Park - Interactive Installation for Guangdong Times Museum / TURTLEHILL DESIGN

Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung Form Regeneration. Image © Kenton Leung + 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavillion  · 
Guangzhou, China
  • Interiors Designers Authors of this architecture project TURTLEHILL DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    145.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Kenton Leung
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    LG Hi-Macs, Yosida, 丰胜花园木

  • Unit

    m2

  • Lead Architects

    Jason Guo, Jiayu Zeng

  • Design Team

    Whyatt Zhengwei He, Flora Feiran Wang, Charlie Hongyi Cao, Zhiqing Mo, Jiapei Luo

  • Clients

    Guangdong Times Museum
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung

Text description provided by the architects. Having been operated for nearly 9 years, the Guangdong Times Museum launched its upgrade project.Turtlehill Design was invited to redesign the balcony space.

Save this picture!
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung
Save this picture!
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung

The Guangdong Times Museum, designed by Rem Koolhaas is located at the rooftop of a residential building in Guangzhou China. The balcony is next to the lift lobby and in front of the main exhibition hall. As per Museum’s initial plan, the existing glass house would be removed and replaced by a souvenir shop and VIP tea house.

According to the brief, we proposed a set of horizontal shifting blocks linked by a winding circulation. However, while this design was approved and ready to build, the museum came up with a new idea of “people’s park”where visitors could be sitting, lying, holding party, having picnic and etc. Everyone has right to use the space in his/her own way.

Save this picture!
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung
Save this picture!
Possible Combination B. Image © Kenton Leung
Possible Combination B. Image © Kenton Leung

This idea is revolutionary. The initial design is no longer compatible and has to be reconsidered.

Save this picture!
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung
Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung
Save this picture!
Form Regeneration. Image © Kenton Leung
Form Regeneration. Image © Kenton Leung

After discussions, we found a transformable installation could answer to the “people’s park”idea. We devised a unit of blocks installed with tracks and wheels which enable them to slide independently in X and Y directions. Just like Lego toys,these units could be pushed around and interlocked with each other to compose forms as visitor’s wish. Hence, the right of using and composing the space is completely handed to the visitors. 

The “people’s park”installation has become one of the most popular places of the museum. As a prototype of possibilities, it has potentials to be developed and applied to numerous scenarios. 

Save this picture!
Form Regeneration. Image © Kenton Leung
Form Regeneration. Image © Kenton Leung

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TURTLEHILL DESIGN
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion China
Cite: "People’s Park - Interactive Installation for Guangdong Times Museum / TURTLEHILL DESIGN" 17 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926701/peoples-park-interactive-installation-for-guangdong-times-museum-turtlehill-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream