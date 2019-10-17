World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados
  6. 2019
  7. Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados

Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados

Save this project
Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque + 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
La Ceiba, Mexico
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    465.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Onnis Luque
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Hunter Douglas Brasil, Light style and co, MIDO, Millet, RM Vidrios y Aluminios.

  • Unit

    m2
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The Workshop House is set in a flat, rectangular but not regular terrain and belongs to one of the most recognized plastic artists in Yucatan. The work of this artist is characterized by being, in her words, "divinely crooked." Imperfection and spontaneity are a characteristic that highlights the artist's lack of concern for detail but also highlights the strength and sensitivity of her work.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The Workshop House intends to express these same characteristics in its physiognomy and in its formal treatment. The house has a closed expression to the outside that consists of a series of “boxes” that are assembled together generating a volumetry that plays with the corner in which it is arranged, and that never reveals its content. The interior is illuminated and ventilated through courtyards generating an absolutely fluid and transparent atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The materiality of the house includes two materials only, the concrete cast on-site and stone walls of the region. The concrete volumes contain the program, while the walls made of masonry or stone of the region are those that enclose courtyards that allow the entry of light and wind into the spaces. We consider that the Workshop House represents an effort to emulate the personality of this artist's work, of a wonderful goodness inside, but whose shell must be broken to understand it and enter it.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Workshop House / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados" [Casa Taller / Muñoz Arquitectos Asociados] 17 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926641/workshop-house-munoz-arquitectos-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream