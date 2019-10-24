World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. China
  5. Group BE
  6. 2019
  7. Chen Xi Community Center / Group BE

Chen Xi Community Center / Group BE

Save this project
Chen Xi Community Center / Group BE

© Ping Hao © Ping Hao © Huifeng Shen © Huifeng Shen + 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center  · 
Suzhou, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Group BE
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    500.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Huifeng Shen, Ping Hao, Kaiwen Wang

  • Architect in Charge

    Bin Wang

  • Design Team

    Xuanji Xie, Kaiqiang Liu, Zhenlin He, Bei Zhang

  • Engineering

    Zhun Zhang, Fengqing Li

  • Landscape

    Xuanji Xie

  • Consultants

    Shi Yang Constructors Inc, Zhengjiang Province

  • Client

    Chen Xi Government, Yi He Bai Chuan Media, Inc.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ping Hao
© Ping Hao

Text description provided by the architects. Andrea del Castagno's Last Supper, masterpiece of the Renaissance, has been created for more than 500 years. In this fresco, a huge white table cuts though the whole image horizontally, contracting against all the other colors in the fresco, with a strong modernity and abstractness. Jijia Village in Zhejiang Province, on the other side of the planet, has a stone paved square raised to hide the buildings behind.

Save this picture!
© Huifeng Shen
© Huifeng Shen

Only the roofs laid between the square and the mountains beyond. Why the intelligent master of the western Renaissance and the unknown peasants of a Chinese village would have the same sense of spatial experience? Maybe because they had the same knowledge of orders-whether it was the order of the western cosmos or the order of the Chinese natural typology. Chen Xi Community Center shows up to the visitors with a similar gesture. The lowered eaves implies the hidden entry and the upraised roof points towards the distant mountains. The 25 meter span beam floats above the ground, just like Castagno's white table.

Save this picture!
© Ping Hao
© Ping Hao

Although modest, the triangular site is quite complicate. On the north, the L shape government building stands 3 meters above the site. On the south, a diagonal ramp goes across the site together with some Z shape streets to shape the structure of the village. On the east there is a dead end road next to the local residents.

Save this picture!
© Ping Hao
© Ping Hao

From the courtyard formed by the L shape government building, we hoped the roofs of the new building to keep out the disordered peasant houses across the street, while introducing the mountain views to the courtyard. From the south, we lifted the building to provide entry and parking space, while revealing the site spirit by contrasting the horizontal volume with the slope.

Save this picture!
1F plan
1F plan
Save this picture!
section
section

The east elevation is more closing to avoid interference. As a result, a triangle staircase is formalized in the center, with a James Turrell sky light guiding the visitors upwards. The triangle declares the center of the structure and the spirit of the village, connecting the building with the bigger structure of the village and the nature around.

Save this picture!
© Ping Hao
© Ping Hao

The building has only three Y shape sheer walls to support the whole building. Space and circulation are organized along with this structure prototype, revealing the autonomy of the building. The huge spans of the concrete beams are provocative for the traditional construction method of the countryside, but also a natural solution from the natural typology at the same time.

Save this picture!
© Huifeng Shen
© Huifeng Shen
Save this picture!
axonometric
axonometric

During the process of design, we realized a miscalled "Chinese sensibility", but in fact "global sensibility" , was everywhere. For example, we wanted to raise the 25m beam to float so that to hint the column free space below. At the same time, we didn't want it to hide the distant mountains from the courtyard. We also hoped to lower the south part of the mass to engage the sloping street, but at the same time counted on it to shield the roofs of the peasant houses. Such design decisions are frustrated for us to make and rely on architects' "black box".

Save this picture!
© Ping Hao
© Ping Hao

To avoid perceptional judgement is impossible and unwise, but we have to remind that such perception has its own order behind. On the other hand, it is dangerous to abandon architectural autonomy and rational logic. For architecture, as a modern engineering, has to coordinate with other disciplines like structure and mechanics. Maybe we should cease to discuss sensibility and rational order as different values , but approach them as an integrated entirety of architecture. Chen Xi community center had a attempt on this direction.

Save this picture!
© Huifeng Shen
© Huifeng Shen

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: #6, Ping Jiang Design Industrial Park, Suzhou, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Group BE
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center China
Cite: "Chen Xi Community Center / Group BE" 24 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926630/chen-xi-community-center-group-be/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream