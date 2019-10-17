World
  7. House XI / Nacho Carbó arquitecto

House XI / Nacho Carbó arquitecto

House XI / Nacho Carbó arquitecto

© Germán Cabo © Germán Cabo © Germán Cabo © Germán Cabo + 27

Burjasot, Spain
    3044 ft2
    2017
    Panel Omega Zeta
© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

Text description provided by the architects. XI House is a project for a couple of young professionals built up from the cross-section and the concept of promenade architectural.

© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

The house is entirely organised around a central ascendant/descendant axis where the staircase is placed. This, which is, therefore a main element of the project, is wrapped in iroko wood strips that emphasize the verticality and blend with the abundant natural light.

© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

This architectural element articulates the different floors of the house. These “semi-floors”- that take up approximately half the dimension of the plot- organise the needs according to the function, privacy, light, space requirements….

© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

On the Ground floor we find the entrance, the parking, some utility rooms and a patio in the back.

Attic plan
Attic plan
Section 03
Section 03

From the hall of the house we can decide whether to go down to the basement or to go up to the domestic spaces of the project, which are placed on the upper floors. In the basement we have a workshop that receives the light both from the street and from a patio in the back.

© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

In the First floor there is a double bedroom, a bathroom and a dressing room, which is intended to be used by the guests of the family.

Section 01
Section 01

In the Second floor, we find the master bedroom also with a dressing room, a bathroom and a studio.

© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

Finally, in the top floor we find the main spaces of the house that benefit from light, air and distance from the neighbours: the living, the dining, the kitchen, a terrace and the swimming pool.

© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

Here, we can enjoy a rooftop view of Burjassot, enjoy the passing of time and feel the changes in the lighting and the atmosphere, and enjoy the urban landscape in which the house is placed.

© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

The facade consists of a white perforated concrete screen that acknowledges the Mediterranean character of the city and creates a subtle play of lights and shadows in the interior that continues throughout the house. The routes, the light, the half-light, the look, a rich and complex spatial relationship between the different spaces of the house are as much part of the project as the relationship interior/exterior are the main elements of the project.

© Germán Cabo
© Germán Cabo

