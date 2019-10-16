Hotel Click Clack Medellín / Plan:b arquitectos

+ 38

Hotels · Colombia, Colombia Architects Authors of this architecture project Plan:b arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project 8723.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AGS Stainless , Argos, Corona, DIME Diseños metálicos, Decorcerámica, Estrumetal, Grohe , Indural, Stonia

Photography Alejandro Arango, Carlos Vélez

Architects Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa

Project Leader Laura Kate Correa

Project Team Daniela Álvarez, Carlos Blanco, Esteban Hincapié, Sebastián González, Maria Clara Osorio, Cristian Camacho, Juliana Ramírez, Luis Miguel Bernal, Roberto González

Art Direction Click Clack Lab

Interior and Interactive Design Click Clack Lab

Interior Design Project Leader Juan Felipe Cruz, Tomas Beltrán

interior Design Project Team Andrés Nieto, Sergio Saavedra, Esther Ramos, Juan Carlos Duque, Lorena Klaus, Stephanie Bruno, Dominique Basil, Juanita Betancur, Andrés Martínez, Verónica Vásquez

Landscape Design Greenfield + Epífita

Structural Design Estrumetal

Constructor Coninsa Ramón H.

Client The Click Clack Hotels + Click Clack Lab

Text description provided by the architects. This hotel is built in one of the blocks of the orthogonal urban fabric of the traditional neighbourhood, El Poblado, in Medellín. The new construction completes the block and pierces, creating a pedestrian crossing, an internal park and new semi-public spaces: a passage, stairs, a courtyard, a podium, platforms, terraces and a covered corner. The building itself is an urban crossing with a permeable configuration. It has several accesses and is surrounded by native vegetation. This building is designed so that the daily life of the city coexists with the activities of the hotel and its users. It has been conceived as an epicentre, a centre of diverse cultural events that seeks to promote local creative industries through art, gastronomic events, fairs, concerts, theatre, nightlife and various types of recreation. The life of the hotel and the city are to be mixed and complement each other.

This hotel has more than 10 different types of compact rooms, grouped and stacked in volumes of different sizes (habitable cells), separated by balconies, gardens and terraces, where the tropical climate can access and affect the building with its fresh air currents, Native vegetation and pleasant temperature. Each room has a unique location in the building, according to the height and its relationship with the exterior or interior of the building: there are corner rooms, rooms towards the patio, towards the passage or towards the outer streets. The hallways of the building have natural lighting. 5. The habitable terraces have perimeter vegetation, different heights and function as observatories of the city: towards the east the view of the mountain is enjoyed and the buildings of the El Poblado neighborhood, towards the west the view of the valley is enjoyed. And they are full of activity: swimming pool, bars, restaurants and outdoor cinema.

The structure of the building is designed to have great lights and allow the passage of people in semi-public areas. The expression of the structural forces of the building is part of its form. The building was thought of as a large heavy and perforated machine, resistant and friendly. The building has an internal network with connectivity through several fixed points (7 Stairs, 6 elevators) corridors, mezzanines, ramps and doors, giving flexibility and opening singular dynamics to each type of event. Each visitor can wander through the various spaces of the building in which their cultural agenda and interactivity (micro experiences) take place where curiosity is rewarded. A single color for the entire building and its elements: the color of the shadows. In Medellín, the strong sun generates definite shadows all the time, and its tones vary in intensity, always using a gradation of grays. This building participates in that color, and more than volume it pretends to be a shadow that stands out and contrasts with the intense vegetation of the interior and the surroundings. Likewise, his gradation of grays gives him his own personality in Medellin.