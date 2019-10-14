World
Will Technology Replace Architects? Artist Sebastian Errazuriz Explains Why "Architects Will Need To Find New Jobs"
Joris Laarman for MX3d
Joris Laarman for MX3d

Will architects be one of the professionals who will be replaced by AI in the near future? New York-based artist Sebastián Errázuriz recently opened the debate in one of his latest Instagram videos.

Errázuriz, also known for his critique/proposal of the reconstruction of the Notre-Dame church, says that it is very likely that the future of the profession as we know it might disappear. Thanks to technological advancements, only a small elite of architects who maintain architecture as an artistic practice might be the ones who will continue to practice the discipline as we know it.

About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

