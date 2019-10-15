World
MC House / Henrique Soares Pinheiro

MC House / Henrique Soares Pinheiro

© Nelson Garrido

Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

    Henrique Soares Pinheiro
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. The MC House has little expression for those who observe it from the outside, from the street. It is located in the interior of the lot. There was little or almost no interference with the natural land quotas, the building, practically a single deck, rests on it. The lower floor arises due to the need to adapt to the terrain morphology.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

It forms an elegant and extended volumetry which protects itself from the bad weather from the north and opens to the southern part of the terrain. The house is comprised of a kitchen as the center of its organization, from where it is possible to have a complete vision of all the social zones as well as that of the exterior area, this being a premise/challenge issued by the client. This situation promotes interior/exterior links between rooms, kitchen and the partially covered patio extending to the water. The three-track frame, without vertical props, allows this passage without obstacles.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Plans
Plans
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

With a completely antagonistic assumption of the original, the office is located within an inside walled patio, used only by this compartment, enabling an ideal environment for introspection. The housing distribution is a combination between the proposed plan, the client’s intentions and his way of life.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
South Elevation
South Elevation
Section AA
Section AA
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

