Zhongguancun IC Design Park / MoChen Architects & Engineers

Offices · Beijing, China Architects Authors of this architecture project MoChen Architects & Engineers

Area Area of this architecture project 217300.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographer Created with Sketch. 3x2 Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project CSG HOLDING, Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator

Lead Archtiects Xiaodong Xu

Design Team Zhang Cheng, Shuang Zhang, Zhuan Wang, Zhenzhen Li, Zhikai Ren, Yong Wu, Juncheng Liang, Borong Wang, Jinsheng Yang, Rui Tian, Xiao Zhang, Bo Li, Ziyuan Wang, Zhe Wang, Xin Yu, Haiguang Xin, Meng Yang, Lei Tang, Haixia Liu, Shiwei Yuan, Rui Yu, Yiqiang Zhao, Yafei Nie, Xiaojing Jia, Zhigang Zhang, Liu Wen, Yan Li, Yinghao Wang, Bo Zhou, Xinya Wang, Xihu Zhang, Hui Wang, Guangqing Liu, Yuehong Dong, Defu Yin, Guangming Ye, Fei Qiao

Clients ZGC Development Group, Capital Group

Engineering MoChen Architects & Engineers

Landscape ECOLAND

Text description provided by the architects. The birth of the IC PARK benefits from the national integrated circuit development strategy, which aims to build an integrated innovation industrial park of IC industry ecology. The owners expect the industrial park to be built in such a way that it will become a world-class professional park attracting global integrated circuit resources, to create a park environment with a full life cycle. In addition, a humanistic atmosphere should be created in the park with an image that is suitable for the interchange of the main forces of hi-tech innovation.

Analysis of the Design

The project is located at the center of The Zhongguancun National Demonstration Zone. In the center of the project area, a 60 m wide and 800 m long urban greenbelt will be reserved. In addition to fully respecting the guidelines for urban design, the project design also needs to take into account the following three characteristics: large-scale open space, symmetrical axis planning layout, high in the middle and low on both sides of the skyline. Besides, to create communication places for hi-tech innovative main force, the designer finally proposed to adopt a new spatial model of "multi-dimensional interaction," which allows the communication environment of the park to be divided into levels and attributes, so that it can present a three-dimensional space that is interactive and undisturbed.

Master Plan

The overall layout of the project adopts the planning layout characteristics of one center, two park zones, three axes and three squares. The high-rise office zone will be located in the central position of the park zones, while the garden-style single-family office zone will be located on both sides of the high-rise, which will be built as a group independently. The Business District of the park zone is mainly located in the core cloud terrace zone connected to the bottom of the high-rise building.

Save this picture! North axis of Beiqing road. Image © 3x2 Studio

One Center: Cohesive Core Place

Connecting the first-floor overhead corridor, roof garden and sinking square between two high-rise buildings, the core place of an IC design park forms. Libraries, cultural activity centers, cafes and other places are also arranged in the cloud platform zone, to provide the various social function supporting facilities. The roof garden area on the cloud platform can be arranged into fitness runway, leisure zone, intelligent interactive zone and so on, which makes the movement lines of the whole roof garden freer and more dynamic. The sinking courtyard is situated below the cloud platform. This zone is designed with the pleasant small-scale and rich courtyard layout.

Two Park Zones: Making Office Requirements Full of Variety

Combined with the 50m wide greenbelt inside the park, two groups of small office zones with a sense of enclosure are designed, which are mainly for medium-sized enterprises.

Three Axis: Constructing the Network of the City

It adopts the overhead layer to form three axes running through the whole park, which connects the main spaces of the park in series.

City Axis: The 60 m wide greenbelt axis is designed as a large-scale open space.

Visual corridor: It runs through the main function line of the park, guiding the traffic.

Greenbelt Axis of the Park: This axis is a bridge connecting the East and West single-family office zones.

Three Squares: Perfecting Functional Places

The Startup Square, as the spiritual fortress of the park zones;

The Makers Park, as the park vigorous core zone, consisting of the Cloud Platform and Vigorous Valley;

The Innovation Space, as the Backyard of the park.

ArchitecturalDesign

The technology aesthetics of "chip" should be introduced into the façade design. Besides, the glass curtain wall system with higher transmittance should be adopted , and partially the beige stone be embellished. In addition, it is also necessary to highlight the sense of science and technology in the IC industry through tiling row upon row of materials, thus the continuous horizontal lines of an overhead podium showing a scene of floating through.

Green Design

In terms of ecological environment, the overall design of the project is people-oriented, which fully respects the natural environment. In addition, sustainable development is also taken into account in the design. It is carefully designed from the aspects of energy-saving, water-saving, land-saving and materials-saving. At present, the park has already been awarded with the Green Building Two-Star, Three-Star and "LEED CS" Gold Certifications.

With the characteristics of: rooted in the city, located axis, technology collection, interconnection and sharing, green and low-carbon, the IC Park is being gazed by the world with a mature attitude.