Summer Villa House / Sweco Architects

© Tim Meier

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Falkenberg, Sweden
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Sweco Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    184.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk, Hajom, Kvänum, VegTech

  • Photographs

  • Unit

    m2

  • Lead Architect

    Margareta Diedrichs

  • Design Team

    Margareta Diedrichs and PeGe Hillinge
© Tim Meier

Text description provided by the architects. This is a summer villa celebrating the sun. From breakfast on the terrace facing east to dinner in the central outdoor space and spending the evening on the viewing terrace, the activities of the day follow the sun. The villa is carefully designed to open up views to the surrounding nature while protecting the privacy of the owners. Three house volumes frame the large terrace that all rooms face.

© Tim Meier

The terrace, a large wooden deck faces the sun and has a centrally located plantation island with trees and greenery. An outside staircase leads to a viewing terrace on the roof where you can look out over the sea and catch the last rays of the evening sun. This is a modern take on the traditional Scandinavian summer house. The three different volumes are the main building, the youth section, and the guest house.

© Tim Meier
Plan
© Tim Meier

The glass entrance links together the main and the youth buildings. In the main building, containing a master bedroom, kitchen and living room, all the rooms are built-in enfilade so that they stay in contact with both the terrace and nature outside. The private central outdoor space is complemented by a terrace on the other side of the main building. This smaller terrace is facing east to catch the morning sun and offers views of the surrounding countryside.

© Tim Meier

An outdoor shower, designed as an arched rib-shaped niche adjacent to the bathroom, reinforces the summer feeling. Special care has been taken to select sustainable materials that age well, externally; raw cedar on the facades and the sedum and zinc plate on the roof, internally; light concrete floors and white painted wood panel on the walls. Large windows and sliding glass windows from all rooms provide direct contact to the terrace and the beautiful countryside.

© Tim Meier
Sections and Facades
© Tim Meier

Cite: "Summer Villa House / Sweco Architects" 16 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926391/summer-villa-house-sweco-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

