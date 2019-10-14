Hope On Proposes Modular Housing Solutions for the Homeless in LA

Save this picture! Courtesy of KTGY Architecture + Planning

Hope on Alvarado, designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning, is the first modular housing project in the series of Hope On developments, aiming to find sheltering solutions for the chronically homeless, in Los Angeles.

KTGY Architecture + Planning a leading full-service design firm focused on residential, mixed-use developments and neighborhood revitalization, is rethinking housing solutions for the chronically homeless, by installing a series of modular residential projects in Los Angeles. With a basic design and fast installation period, the modules are manufactured off-site, then transported to the action plot on trucks, where they are stacked into a single building. Located in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood, on Alvarado Street, the project is a joint effort by HBG Construction Corp, KTGY Architecture + Planning and Aedis Real Estate Group.

The partners of the Hope On developments have devoted themselves to perfecting this modular solution because we believe it holds great promise for the housing crisis, […] This is not just a one-off project. It’s a series of places created with a highly replicable design that delivers housing at a speed and scale required by neighborhoods in need. And as Measure HHH brings more supportive housing to the city, we will continue to work with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and the various Council Districts on these and other solutions. -- Scott Baldridge, President of Aedis Real Estate Group.

This innovative housing model that uses advanced and efficient construction techniques will help alter the situation of countless homeless people in the city. Expected to open in early 2020, the development will be succeeded by two others, utilizing the same logic and technology. Hope on Hyde Park and Hope on Broadway, once finished, will also offer the same solution. The city even chose these 2 developments as part of the Permanent Supportive Housing Loan Program.

The Hope On team has advanced technology using steel modules that have the potential to radically transform modular housing, […] While site work and foundations are done on site, the modules are manufactured off-site, with customized interior finishes and fittings, resulting in highly efficient speed-to-market. The Hope On system accommodates larger-scale buildings on shorter time frames. -- Mark Oberholzer AIA, LEED AP, KTGY Architecture + Planning Associate Principal.

The five-story Hope on Alvarado project, a collaboration between modular architect Peter DeMaria, chief design officer at HBG/Azria and KTGY Architecture + Planning, offers 84 units of studios and one-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is composed of several modules, modified specifically for the project. Designed to LEED standards, the development is created around a central courtyard, providing privacy and encouraging safety and a sense of community.