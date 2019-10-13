World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Meeta Jain Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Casuarina Fence House / Meeta Jain Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Casuarina Fence House / Meeta Jain Architects

Save this project
Casuarina Fence House / Meeta Jain Architects

© Manoj Sudhakaran © Manoj Sudhakaran © Manoj Sudhakaran © Manoj Sudhakaran + 11

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Refurbishment  · 
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Meeta Jain Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3600.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018

  • Photographs

  • Lead Architect

    Meeta Jain

  • Design Team

    Meeta Jain, Karthik Mohan, Jwalant Singhala, Abhiroop Dutta

  • Clients

    Arun Kumar

  • Engineering

    Sreeralsha

  • Landscape

    Meeta Jain

  • Structural Consultants

    B L Manjunath
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Manoj Sudhakaran
© Manoj Sudhakaran

Text description provided by the architects. Refurbishment and extension of an existing home to convert to a dual home. Lower home for aging mother and an upper home for Son and his family incorporating a lot of garden spaces at every. The project demonstrates a transformation of an old single-family house, into a dual family home on a 40ft x 70ft plot.

Save this picture!
© Manoj Sudhakaran
© Manoj Sudhakaran
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Manoj Sudhakaran
© Manoj Sudhakaran

The Neighborhood displays identical row house typology for all its occupants that have undergone constant transformations and yet managed to retain a sense of Dominant Green. Each house shared one common wall with the adjoining house demanding that extensions be made adhering to light and ventilation needs carefully.

Save this picture!
© Manoj Sudhakaran
© Manoj Sudhakaran

However, for the expression, we relied on Casuarina, a construction scaffolding material, which is the most cheaply available wood, for creating an aesthetic of unfinishedness. A contrasting façade element, in times where ‘sleeker the smarter’ mantra rules. The lower house for the aging mother draws upon the nostalgia of her lived years through a mud finished gateway,  while the upper house for her children, poses a duality by staying modernistic in its treatment through partial glass boxlike exterior to the living room.

Save this picture!
Elevation and Section A
Elevation and Section A

Special Elements
Living in a garden feel is continued into the house by careful use of rustic materials and through elements like skylight lit stair courtyard that further leads to an added terrace room for leisure and terrace gardening. The very rustic yet contemporary feel dominates the house by the expression of steel girders that remain natural lacquered and overhangs that express exposed concrete, creating a strong overall blending with Green. Rainwater harvesting is a dominant expressed too.

Save this picture!
© Manoj Sudhakaran
© Manoj Sudhakaran

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Meeta Jain Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment India
Cite: "Casuarina Fence House / Meeta Jain Architects" 13 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926350/casuarina-fence-house-meeta-jain-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream