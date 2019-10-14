Yinshui Cun Cafe / Fanzhu Design

+ 19

Interior Design · Chengdu, China Interiors Designers Authors of this architecture project Fanzhu Design

Area Area of this architecture project 80.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographs Yuan Yan, Ling Li

Clients Yinshui Cun coffee

Engineering Chengdu Ji Chu Jian She Engineering Co., Ltd

Lead Architects Zixun Zhong

Design Team Zixun Zhong, Ling Li

6-meter-wide street update

The coffee shop we designed is called “Yinshui Cun”, A coffee shop with a Tuesday close which sells wine on Monday night. Yinshui Cun is located in Yulin Old Street, Chengdu. It benefits from the rich living service styles of local live: restaurants, tea houses, fruit shops, massage shops, etc. In the slogan and wave of urban renewal, Yulin Old Street is still peaceful and comfortable. The good neighborhood atmosphere has become a symbol of “Old Chengdu”. The design adjusts the entrance position and direction of the original pavement, and makes a recessed retreat for the partial interface to form a porch, and a temporary seat is arranged at the end of the porch for the passer to avoid the rain, so that the guest can wait for smoking. The wooden frame square window is separated from the street surface, and a small fan is turned over to open the window as a ventilation vent. We hope that the shop's 6-meter-wide street interface can be integrated into the old street, with its own rhythm, and it won't look arrogant.

Stone Story

We chose to use stone as our main building material, and use a stone story to shape this chic space. We selected a well-proportioned, well-shaped pebbles for creation in the Rock Sea. After going through the preparations for “human scanning”, restoration, virtual splitting, model sculpt, etc., we found the stonemason Jia to open the stone. Due to the uncertainty of the stone-opening process caused by the natural shape of the stone, it is the most exciting and exciting stage of the design process. The beauty of the combination of manpower and nature is here. Produced between.

After the samples were placed on the wasteland of the stone factory, the blocks of stone were transported to the construction site in sequence for on-site installation and multi-angle proofreading. We decorate the coffee shop with these seven tons of heavy stones and prepare to use it to the extreme. Large pieces of stone are placed according to plan, small stones are on site to grasp the location of the pile to supplement the landscaping, smaller stones are cut into square pieces to lay the gap between the stones, and some stones are cut into gravel to fill the gap between the stones and the floor tiles. Square stone is made as wash basin. Every piece that fell on this stone was used in the “Yinshui Cun” to become a stone view, a partition, a seat, a bench along the street, a paving, and a container.

Community view

As the underlying commercial of multi-storey masonry residential buildings, the inner original walls cannot be dismantled, which limits space flexibility. We want to create a contrast between outside and inside. The limitations of wall beams impede the imagination and extensibility of space. It is necessary to find a design language that breaks the already solidified indoor order and brings the inherent spatial tension to the coffee shop.

The wooden long table floating above the stone scene is like a chiseled stone. It breaks the space and connects the original three rooms to complete a landscape design. It provides a scene for the neighborhood and a scene that can enter and feel. Welcome everyone to come and play, watch the comics of the beautiful boss, drink coffee, listen to the stones who tell their own stories.