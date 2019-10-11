World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
  6. 2019
  7. Hotel Momotus y Tierra Colorada / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Hotel Momotus y Tierra Colorada / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Save this project
Hotel Momotus y Tierra Colorada / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano © Carlos Berdejo Mandujano © Carlos Berdejo Mandujano © Carlos Berdejo Mandujano + 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant  · 
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    498.86 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    AutoDesk, Cemex, Helvex, Monterrey, Trimble Navigation

  • Photography

More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Chiapas, Mexico maintains a constant and rapid demographic and comercial growth. This growth is remarkably reflected in the east and west extremes of the city while less so the city centre. This has caused the abandonment of buildings and houses with high commercial and spatial value in the centre. Our clients previewed a very important and constant niche of foreign tourism that spends the night in the city, as a brief stopover before continuing their journey to San Cristóbal and Palenque in Chiapas.

Save this picture!
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

This is how they found the opportunity to remodel an existing office building from the 90s and adapt it as a hotel. The structure of the building, formed by independent rigid frames, allowed a program of twelve rooms with bathrooms and terraces that frame the views towards the hills that enclose the valley of the city. Providing an exclusive service and atmosphere allows the guests to experience a diversity of sensations at each visit.

Save this picture!
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

The artisanal techniques and materials were essential to establish a root for the project, from the construction processes to the interior design. An essential element throughout the hotel was the implementation of endemic vegetation in each area and on each floor. This was done by using clay pots and vegetation immersed in the walls that contain the earth and sufficient drainage for the plants. The project represents a valuable intention of architecture, the reuse of vacant spaces and the dignification of the site and the city centre itself.

Save this picture!
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Calle Tercera Ote. Nte. 572, San Marcos, 29000 Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chis., Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Mexico
Cite: "Hotel Momotus y Tierra Colorada / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño" [Hotel Momotus y Tierra Colorada / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño] 11 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926310/hotel-momotus-y-tierra-colorada-apaloosa-estudio-de-arquitectura-y-diseno/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream