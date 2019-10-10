BT House / Francisco Boetsch Tagle

+ 38

Houses · Malalcahuello, Chile Architects Authors of this architecture project Francisco Boetsch Tagle

Area Area of this architecture project 92.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Algifol, AutoDesk, Budnik, Cintac, Cintac®, El Volcan, Trimble Navigation

Photographs Francisco Boetsch Tagle

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site consists of 6,000 square meters among native forest, including several endemic species such as Araucaria, Oaks and Beech (Ñirres). The house had to be restricted to a maximum of 100 sq. mt. holding up to ten beds and large common areas for sharing, because of typical bad-weather conditions during the winter season.

The first decision was to place it in the lower land, near the river so it can be completely isolated/independent from the neighbors. At the same time, even inside the forest and below the canopy, had to be taking advantage of the deep views from each angle.

Typical materials were selected so the house was built on top of a concrete-base and supported from a wooden-structure, reinforced with steel for the tall common areas; clad in national wood, bleached on the inside and dark asbestos cement on the exteriors gave it a special finish in harmony with its surroundings.

As an extremely cold place in winter time and no basic services provided, it was accomplished as a compact house, easy to warm-up and allowing comfortable conditions for at least 10 people - that's why one of the main priorities was to build a very large double-height living room instead of spacious bedrooms, bringing sunlight in and allowing contemplation of the nature outside.

It was developed from a central point that provides heating to the whole, and from there the rest was distributed alongside: open kitchen, dining area, three dorms and two bathrooms, and even a porch to get in and out the house surrounded with bottom-to-top insulated windows that gently invites the forest's views to get inside.