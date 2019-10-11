World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA
  6. 2018
  7. Friendship Hospital Satkhira / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA

Friendship Hospital Satkhira / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA

Save this project
Friendship Hospital Satkhira / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA

© Asif Salman © Asif Salman © Asif Salman © Asif Salman + 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospital  · 
Shyamnagar Upazila, Bangladesh
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3387.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018

  • Photographs

  • Lead Architect

    Kashef Mahboob Chowdhury, Principal

  • Design Team

    Sharif Jahir Hossain, Anup Kumar Basak , Ahsan Habib

  • Engineering Advisor

    Md. Sefaul Alam, KMA Bari

  • Supervision

    Amrul Hasan, Md. Ali, Md. Ahsanul Haq

  • Structural Design

    Zayedur Rahim

  • Electrical Engineer

    Zafar Ahmed

  • Plumbing Engineer

    Prodip Kumar Haldar

  • Contractor

    Hasan and Sons and Golam Mostafa Ltd J.V.

  • Client

    FRIENDSHIP NGO
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

Text description provided by the architects. The hospital is situated in a predominantly rural area that had been heavily affected by a major cyclone just a few years ago. In this natural, nature-ravaged landscape, thinly marked with low-rise structures and thatched houses, a local philanthropist donated land for Friendship to build an eighty-bed hospital.

Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman
Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

Inspired by a powerful abstraction of the riverine Bengal landscape, the campus blends with the surroundings. The building layout is efficient and the architecture rational. A series of courtyards bring in natural ventilation towards, while air-conditioned spaces such as operating rooms are placed in areas in the wind shadow. The penetration of direct and reflected sunlight into all wards and consulting rooms was studied in detail.

Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman
Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

In the initial stages, the need to separate inpatient and outpatient departments divided the linear site into separate areas. Access control at various points was increasingly becoming an overriding factor for what was otherwise designed to be a campus of interconnected courtyards.

Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

The solution had to be an access barrier but one which would retain visual continuity. Hence a canal was introduced, which traverses the site controlling access while collecting rainwater and animating an internal landscape. At either end are two large tanks, which hold the harvested water – a valuable resource in an area where the saline groundwater is unusable for most practical purposes.

Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman
Save this picture!
© Asif Salman
© Asif Salman

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Shyamnagar Upazila, Bangladesh

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Bangladesh
Cite: "Friendship Hospital Satkhira / Kashef Chowdhury/URBANA" 11 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926305/friendship-hospital-satkhira-kashef-chowdhury-urbana/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream