  Tlalpuente House / PPAA + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Tlalpuente House / PPAA + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Tlalpuente House / PPAA + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

© Rafael Gamo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Mexico City, Mexico

  • Lead Architects

    Pablo Pérez Palacios, Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

  • Design Team

    Miguel Vargas, Blas Treviño, Claudia Cortés, Enrique Villegas, Lucía Bosch
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Tlalpuente project explores the relation of the house with its environment, as it is located in the middle of a forest known as Tlalpuente, in southern Mexico City. It has a 360º view of the surroundings and no neighbors.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Lower Floor Isometry
Lower Floor Isometry
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The architectural concept addresses the idea of an open plan over a basement on natural terrain. This was traduced in an intersection of basic geometry and a structural intersection that defines the spaces of the house. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

This grid resulted in three main voids: each has a particular purpose that complements the interior space, views and terraces. Finally, it establishes a dialogue between the natural scenery surrounding the house and its structure.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Diagram
Diagram
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Alfonso de la Concha Rojas
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
