New Images Revealed for Heatherwick's New York Residential Building

New renderings were unveiled for Heatherwick’s first residential project in New York, currently under construction. The recently dubbed “Lantern House”, in West Chelsea’s neighborhood, will join a series of developments, expanding the High Line's facades.

© Heatherwick Studio
© Heatherwick Studio

The project, adjacent to the city's famous elevated park, revealed last year, has had its name changed. Called “Lantern House”, because of its concave lantern-shaped glass openings, the residential development, currently under construction at 515 West 18th Street in Manhattan, includes 2 towers, 10-story, and 21-story high. The massive windows allow natural light and views of the surrounding. On another hand, the two buildings are connected together through a glass bridge beneath the High Line. Blending in the Chelsea neighborhood, the façade’s cladding is reminiscent of the industrial aspect of the area. The latest renderings of the residential towers showcased new design details, and interior shots introduced simple contemporary finishes.

© Heatherwick Studio
© Heatherwick Studio

Although it is Heatherwick's first residential project in the US, the architect has already made a big impact on the New York skyline, with his very famous Vessel at Hudson Yards. The High Line’s facades are also being developed, with a series of projects built on its sides, like Studio Gang’s latest tower.

Christele Harrouk
