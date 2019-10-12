Blue-Screen Temple Installation / Mathieu Merlet Briand

Biel, Switzerland
- Mathieu Merlet Briand
-
20.0 m2
-
2019
-
Fir wood, PVC Mesh Printed, Rhinoceros
-
Photographs
-
Clients
Text description provided by the architects. Mathieu Merlet Briand takes statistical data and thousands of photos from a web search as his raw material, which he then reworks with image manipulation algorithms that he has developed. The installation #Blue-Screen Temple is reminiscent of the blue screen that serves to indicate a crash in a computer system.
By entering into the installation, the structure of which is analogous to the forms of a classical temple, we enter into an abstract reality, an immersive visual “crash” that questions our beliefs in the era of new technologies.