Blue-Screen Temple Installation / Mathieu Merlet Briand

Installation · Biel, Switzerland Architects Authors of this architecture project Mathieu Merlet Briand

Area Area of this architecture project 20.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Fir wood, PVC Mesh Printed, Rhinoceros

Photographs Mathieu Merlet Briand

Clients Bieler Fototage

Text description provided by the architects. Mathieu Merlet Briand takes statistical data and thousands of photos from a web search as his raw material, which he then reworks with image manipulation algorithms that he has developed. The installation #Blue-Screen Temple is reminiscent of the blue screen that serves to indicate a crash in a computer system.

By entering into the installation, the structure of which is analogous to the forms of a classical temple, we enter into an abstract reality, an immersive visual “crash” that questions our beliefs in the era of new technologies.