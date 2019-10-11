World
Wood Slat Shotgun House / Austigard Arkitektur

Wood Slat Shotgun House / Austigard Arkitektur

© Ivan Brodey

Nesoddtangen, Norway
  Austigard Arkitektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    51.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Fritzøe, Futonota, Graphisoft, Moelven Limtre, Thaugland

  • Photographs

  • Lead Architects

    Tor O. Austigard

  • Design Team

    Tor O. Austigard, Lars Smedvig, Hanna Kurlovich, João Pedro Faria

  • Contractor

    Tømrerne Sæbø & Skånseng
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

Text description provided by the architects. The project is an interior renovation of a row house in Nesodden, a peninsula in commuting distance from Oslo. All interior walls have been torn down to create one big room with new, big windows on three sides. New wood slat walls as internal divisions are erected to maintain the feeling of one big room while allowing the subdivision of the space into zones.

© Ivan Brodey
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

Zones are emphasized by beams in the roof and barn-style lighting fixtures. Height differences between zones allow for subfloor drawer storage. The existing floor is kept and refurbished, and wounds on the floor from old walls are filled with new wood. Existing fireplace and stairs to the bedroom floor below are kept as they are, blending in with the new.

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

The house has a raised zone with tatami mats for sitting on the floor. Although sitting on the floor is not a European custom, the zone is very popular with the client’s friends and family who explore its versatility in various social situations. Although not a shotgun house in its true sense, the American vernacular was among Scandinavian and Japanese elements a recurring reference in the design process, for its one-room simplicity and straightforward approach to the garden.

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Section A
Section A
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

Project gallery

"Wood Slat Shotgun House / Austigard Arkitektur" 11 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

