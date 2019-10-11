Wood Slat Shotgun House / Austigard Arkitektur

+ 15

Houses Interiors · Nesoddtangen, Norway
Architects: Austigard Arkitektur

Area: 51.0 m2

Project Year: 2019

Manufacturers: Fritzøe, Futonota, Graphisoft, Moelven Limtre, Thaugland

Photographs: Ivan Brodey

Lead Architects: Tor O. Austigard

Design Team: Tor O. Austigard, Lars Smedvig, Hanna Kurlovich, João Pedro Faria

Contractor: Tømrerne Sæbø & Skånseng

Text description provided by the architects. The project is an interior renovation of a row house in Nesodden, a peninsula in commuting distance from Oslo. All interior walls have been torn down to create one big room with new, big windows on three sides. New wood slat walls as internal divisions are erected to maintain the feeling of one big room while allowing the subdivision of the space into zones.

Zones are emphasized by beams in the roof and barn-style lighting fixtures. Height differences between zones allow for subfloor drawer storage. The existing floor is kept and refurbished, and wounds on the floor from old walls are filled with new wood. Existing fireplace and stairs to the bedroom floor below are kept as they are, blending in with the new.

The house has a raised zone with tatami mats for sitting on the floor. Although sitting on the floor is not a European custom, the zone is very popular with the client’s friends and family who explore its versatility in various social situations. Although not a shotgun house in its true sense, the American vernacular was among Scandinavian and Japanese elements a recurring reference in the design process, for its one-room simplicity and straightforward approach to the garden.