SSR Cultural Complex / KEAB

Houses · Gunsan, South Korea Architects Authors of this architecture project KEAB

Area Area of this architecture project 2757.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographs REVI

Collaborators JHA & HSA

Construction OLDBARN SC MIXMATCH

Category GALLERY, MUSIC HALL, CAFE

Lead Architects Heesung BAEK, Jinho JUNG, Hwanseok CHOI

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Landscape. The site offers dramatic view from two directions. One faces bamboo grove, and the other faces pine forest. One of the important considerations regarding to this project development was maintaining visual contact with the two types of beautiful sight.

The main concept of the design is to create an architecture that is truly connected to implement this, we built internal and external connections using the gaze toward nature. Finally, we produced linking the boundary between nature and architecture. Behind Story. The client is a firefighter who is about to retire.

The most important thing is his life is “water” that rescues people. So, “water space” located between architecture and the environment, was intended to express his life metaphorically. While you pass through the building, you can hear the sound of the water from the connected space between inside and outside.