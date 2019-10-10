World
  7. SSR Cultural Complex / KEAB

SSR Cultural Complex / KEAB

SSR Cultural Complex / KEAB

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Gunsan, South Korea
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project KEAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    2757.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Photographs

  • Collaborators

    JHA & HSA

  • Construction

    OLDBARN SC MIXMATCH

  • Category

    GALLERY, MUSIC HALL, CAFE

  • Lead Architects

    Heesung BAEK, Jinho JUNG, Hwanseok CHOI
© REVI

Text description provided by the architects. Landscape. The site offers dramatic view from two directions. One faces bamboo grove, and the other faces pine forest. One of the important considerations regarding to this project development was maintaining visual contact with the two types of beautiful sight.

Gallery plan
Hall section
© REVI

The main concept of the design is to create an architecture that is truly connected to implement this, we built internal and external connections using the gaze toward nature. Finally, we produced linking the boundary between nature and architecture. Behind Story. The client is a firefighter who is about to retire.

© REVI

The most important thing is his life is “water” that rescues people. So, “water space” located between architecture and the environment, was intended to express his life metaphorically. While you pass through the building, you can hear the sound of the water from the connected space between inside and outside.

© REVI

Project gallery

About this office
KEAB
