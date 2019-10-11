Elven School And Recreational Center / Atelier 56S

+ 22

Schools · Elven, France Architects Authors of this architecture project Atelier 56S

Area Area of this architecture project 740.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Reynaers Aluminium AutoDesk, Le Prieuré, Reckli

Photographs Jeremias Gonzalez

Clients Municipality of Elven

Engineering ECB

Lead Architects ATELIER 56S

Design Team ATELIER 56S

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the boundaries of the existing school, the project is divided following the natural topography of the site : In the lower part, the recreational center directly connected to the public space benefits from an underexploited courtyard.

On the upper level the new classrooms are oriented towards the current school courtyard. The complex takes advantage of an East-West exposure and quietly fits into its surroundings.

The materiality chosen for the recreational center is in continuity with the existing school in concrete. A mineral and monolithic shape emerges from the existing topography.

The interior spaces surprise by their brightness and transparency brought by the patios and the warm atmosphere of the wood cladding. The upper part, which houses three classrooms is built in a mixed concrete and wood structure.