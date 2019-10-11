World
  Elven School And Recreational Center / Atelier 56S

Elven School And Recreational Center / Atelier 56S

Elven School And Recreational Center / Atelier 56S

© Jeremias Gonzalez

Schools 
Elven, France
    740.0 m2
    2019
    AutoDesk, Le Prieuré, Reckli, Reynaers Aluminium

      Municipality of Elven

      ECB

      ATELIER 56S

      ATELIER 56S
    © Jeremias Gonzalez
    Text description provided by the architects. Located within the boundaries of the existing school, the project is divided following the natural topography of the site : In the lower part, the recreational center directly connected to the public space benefits from an underexploited courtyard.

    © Jeremias Gonzalez
    © Jeremias Gonzalez
    On the upper level the new classrooms are oriented towards the current school courtyard. The complex takes advantage of an East-West exposure and quietly fits into its surroundings.

    © Jeremias Gonzalez
    © Jeremias Gonzalez
    The materiality chosen for the recreational center is in continuity with the existing school in concrete. A mineral and monolithic shape emerges from the existing topography.

    1st Floor Plan
    1st Floor Plan

    The interior spaces surprise by their brightness and transparency brought by the patios and the warm atmosphere of the wood cladding. The upper part, which houses three classrooms is built in a mixed concrete and wood structure.

    © Jeremias Gonzalez
    © Jeremias Gonzalez
    Elven, France

    Atelier 56S
    Wood Glass Concrete

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools France
    "Elven School And Recreational Center / Atelier 56S" 11 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

