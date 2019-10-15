World
  7. RH House / Julio Zegers Arquitectos

RH House / Julio Zegers Arquitectos

RH House / Julio Zegers Arquitectos

Cachagua, Chile
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Julio Zegers Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    4413.2 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018

  • Photographs

  • Lead Architects

    Julio Zegers Larrain

  • Design Team

    Jose Tomas Rios
Text description provided by the architects. The RH house is located on the central coast of Chile, at the foot of a hillside with trees and views of the sea in south orientation. The project seeks to bring light into the interior, without losing sight of the ocean.

1 level plan
1 level plan
Section C-C'
Section C-C'
For this, it is organized in two volumes, one with the public area (dining room and kitchen) and another with the rooms and the study. Which are joined by a glazed transverse circulation, which communicates them from the level of the access floor to the ceiling through the different heights.

The windows open to the north and east are designed to take advantage of the light and contribute to the temperature of the house in the winter months.

