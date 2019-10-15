RH House / Julio Zegers Arquitectos

+ 32

Houses · Cachagua, Chile Architects Authors of this architecture project Julio Zegers Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project 4413.2 ft2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2018

Photographs Marcos Zegers

Lead Architects Julio Zegers Larrain

Design Team Jose Tomas Rios

Text description provided by the architects. The RH house is located on the central coast of Chile, at the foot of a hillside with trees and views of the sea in south orientation. The project seeks to bring light into the interior, without losing sight of the ocean.

For this, it is organized in two volumes, one with the public area (dining room and kitchen) and another with the rooms and the study. Which are joined by a glazed transverse circulation, which communicates them from the level of the access floor to the ceiling through the different heights.

The windows open to the north and east are designed to take advantage of the light and contribute to the temperature of the house in the winter months.