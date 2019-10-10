World
  3. The Sky is the Limit: 26 Projects that Take Full Advantage of Rooftop Space

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue © John Siu © Yoshiharu Matsumura

When we talk about roofs or fifth facades it is already a classic to think about green roofs. In reality, there is a wide range of uses and possibilities that materialize in different ways depending on the specific technical needs of each roof as well as the spatial and climatic possibilities of each location. The roofs can also be favourable spaces to develop structures, extensions, recreational areas and interactive spaces. It could even play a key role in the integration of a building with the landscape.

Interactive Rooftops:

WoW Lab / Wutopia Lab

© CreatAR Images & Momo Chen
Activity Homes at Yunjin Road / Scenic Architecture

© Shengliang Su
Garden House / Hayhurst and Co

© Kilian O'Sulivan
Green House / Sean Godsell Architects

© Earl Carter
Gijang Waveon / Heesoo Kwak and IDMM Architects

© Kim Jaeyoun
Recreational Rooftops:

Arc en Ciel School / Label Architecture

© Stijn Bollaert
OB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

© Studio Bauhaus, Ryuji Inoue
Rodeph Sholom School Playdecks / Murphy Burnham & Buttrick Architects

© Francis Dzikowski
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

Cortesía de JAJA Architects
House J / Keiko Maita Architect

© Yoshiharu Matsumura
Terrace Rooftops:

Tilt Roof House / BCHO Architects

© Sergio Pirrone
Jintai Village Reconstruction / Rural Urban Framework

Cortesía de Rural Urban Framework.
Green Cloud / ZHUBO-AAO

© John Siu
10 Roof Pavilion / Espiral

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
A House in Nha Trang / VTN Architects + ICADA

© Hiroyuki Oki
Rooftops as Part of the Landscape

Solrødgård Water Treatment Plant / Henning Larsen

© Jacob Due
Hilltop Gallery / dEEP Architects

© Baiqiang Cao / ZERO
Villa Ypsilon / LASSA architects

© NAARO
Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects

© Dimitris Kleanthis
Heavenly Water Service Center of International Horticultural Exposition 2014 / HHD_FUN

© DuoCai Photograph
Issa Megaron / PROARH

© Damir Fabijanić
Extensions on Rooftops:

Antepavilion / PUP architects

© Jim Stevenson
Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura

© Andrés Villota
Hofstraat House Addition / Dierendonckblancke Architects

© Filip Dujardin
One More Room / ANTN

© Jaime Navarro
Workshop in the City / Romero Silva Arquitectos

© Bruno Giliberto
Cite: María Francisca González. "The Sky is the Limit: 26 Projects that Take Full Advantage of Rooftop Space" [Habitar en el techo: azoteas como espacios de extensión] 10 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926243/the-sky-is-the-limit-26-projects-that-take-full-advantage-of-rooftop-space/> ISSN 0719-8884

