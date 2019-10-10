The Sky is the Limit: 26 Projects that Take Full Advantage of Rooftop Space

When we talk about roofs or fifth facades it is already a classic to think about green roofs. In reality, there is a wide range of uses and possibilities that materialize in different ways depending on the specific technical needs of each roof as well as the spatial and climatic possibilities of each location. The roofs can also be favourable spaces to develop structures, extensions, recreational areas and interactive spaces. It could even play a key role in the integration of a building with the landscape.
Interactive Rooftops:
WoW Lab / Wutopia Lab
Activity Homes at Yunjin Road / Scenic Architecture
Garden House / Hayhurst and Co
Green House / Sean Godsell Architects
Gijang Waveon / Heesoo Kwak and IDMM Architects
Recreational Rooftops:
Arc en Ciel School / Label Architecture
OB Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro
Rodeph Sholom School Playdecks / Murphy Burnham & Buttrick Architects
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects
House J / Keiko Maita Architect
Terrace Rooftops:
Tilt Roof House / BCHO Architects
Jintai Village Reconstruction / Rural Urban Framework
Green Cloud / ZHUBO-AAO
10 Roof Pavilion / Espiral
A House in Nha Trang / VTN Architects + ICADA
Rooftops as Part of the Landscape
Solrødgård Water Treatment Plant / Henning Larsen
Hilltop Gallery / dEEP Architects
Villa Ypsilon / LASSA architects
Rocksplit House / Cometa Architects
Heavenly Water Service Center of International Horticultural Exposition 2014 / HHD_FUN
Issa Megaron / PROARH
Extensions on Rooftops:
Antepavilion / PUP architects
Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura
Hofstraat House Addition / Dierendonckblancke Architects
One More Room / ANTN
Workshop in the City / Romero Silva Arquitectos
