  7. House BS / GRAUX & BAEYENS Architecten

Refurbishment in Architecture

House BS / GRAUX & BAEYENS Architecten

House BS / GRAUX & BAEYENS Architecten

© Filip Dujardin

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation  · 
Gavere, Belgium
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project GRAUX & BAEYENS Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    320.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    -, AutoDesk

  • Photographs

  • Landscape

    burO Groen i.c.w. GRAUX & BAEYENS architecten
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a valley at the intersection of a number of small meandering streets. The area is characterized by terraced houses on the east side, on the south side it borders the alluvial plain of the Scheldt and to the west, one looks upwards on the vast old orchard. This farm, which is included in the architectural heritage inventory, remained within the same family for three generations before it became vacant. It consists of a cluster of three volumes (dwelling, stables and the bread house) with a central square overlooking the facades of the terraced houses.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

These brick volumes with a gable roof are very specific to the area in the use of materials, form, and typology, but vary in size and layout in a very fascinating way. The extremely interesting variety of atmospheres, urban design grain, views, and topology are the starting point for this assignment.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Floor Plan and Elevations
Floor Plan and Elevations
Sketches Collage
Sketches Collage

The design is further based on this cluster by providing two additional volumes with a gable roof. We limit the interventions within the existing volumes to the minimum by providing some openings where these are strictly necessary for circulation purposes.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Two symmetrical wings are added on the west side of the main volume. The two new-build wings are twisted in relation to the existing home and in this way create a patio with an enclosed character. By not touching the two volumes, a passage to the garden is created in a simple way and the volumes remain visually strongly separated from each other, which reinforces the cluster principle.

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

