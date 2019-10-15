TreeHouse for Grandchildren / Madeiguincho

+ 25

Cabins & Lodges · Cascais, Portugal Architects Authors of this architecture project Madeiguincho

Area Area of this architecture project 15.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk, Binderholz , Carmo, Madeiguincho

Photographs João Carranca

Arquiteto Responsável Gonçalo Marrote

Project Team Rui Peixoto – Carpenter ; Nuno Oliveira – Apprentice Carpenter

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Remembering his childhood, among nature, trees, and friends, this treehouse was designed for a grandfather who wanted to offer a new idea to his grandchildren. A simple, familiar and easy-to-use space that keeps contrast with technology trends that kids are getting used to.

This shelter was designed to include three trees in the project. A Cedar that crosses the project and two Tipuan that can delimit the platform. The support platform is supported by the three tree trunks and receives the house built in CLT panels and a cedar roof.

The entire exterior of the house was burned to better preserve the wood and subsequently bathed in linseed oil, allowing to gain a cool and raw texture. This contrasts with a cleaner, warmer interior, with a natural wood texture, lightly treated with a matte oil. The natural light openings prevail in East-West orientation to get a better view of the sunrise and sunset.