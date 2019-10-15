TreeHouse for Grandchildren / Madeiguincho

- Madeiguincho
15.0 m2
2019
AutoDesk, Binderholz, Carmo, Madeiguincho
Photographs
Arquiteto ResponsávelGonçalo Marrote
Project TeamRui Peixoto – Carpenter ; Nuno Oliveira – Apprentice Carpenter
Text description provided by the architects. Remembering his childhood, among nature, trees, and friends, this treehouse was designed for a grandfather who wanted to offer a new idea to his grandchildren. A simple, familiar and easy-to-use space that keeps contrast with technology trends that kids are getting used to.
This shelter was designed to include three trees in the project. A Cedar that crosses the project and two Tipuan that can delimit the platform. The support platform is supported by the three tree trunks and receives the house built in CLT panels and a cedar roof.
The entire exterior of the house was burned to better preserve the wood and subsequently bathed in linseed oil, allowing to gain a cool and raw texture. This contrasts with a cleaner, warmer interior, with a natural wood texture, lightly treated with a matte oil. The natural light openings prevail in East-West orientation to get a better view of the sunrise and sunset.