World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. China
  5. CSADI
  6. 2017
  7. Zhejiang HuangLong Aquatics Center / CSADI

Zhejiang HuangLong Aquatics Center / CSADI

Save this project
Zhejiang HuangLong Aquatics Center / CSADI

birdview. Image © Zheng Shi Front elevation . Image © Zheng Shi details of outside the curtain wall. Image © Zheng Shi Indoor diving platform. Image © Zheng Shi + 39

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gymnasium  · 
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project CSADI
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    48791.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    CSG Holding Co., Ltd., Southwest Aluminum Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

  • Photographs

  • Structure Engineer

    Xing Chen, Wei Zhang, Xingyu Shao, Ting Yang

  • Plumbing Engineer

    Ying Hong, Yongchang Hu

  • Electrical Engineer

    Bo Wang, Wei Jia, Longfei Wei

  • HVAC Engineer

    Lingling Li, Mingqiang Bai

  • Curtainwall Engineer

    Xiaolei Lu

  • Interior Finish Design

    Kewei Liu

  • Cost Engineer

    Xiangwen Yu, Hongli Le

  • Client

    Huanglong Sports center of Zhejiang

  • Lead Architects

    Li Wang, Chunfang Li, Junjie Jiang

  • Design Team

    Danni Ren, Leixin Zhou, Xingcheng Huang, Lu Tao, Xin Wang, Tianyi He
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Front elevation . Image © Zheng Shi
Front elevation . Image © Zheng Shi

Text description provided by the architects. Huanglong Sports Center is located in the north of West Lake, the heart of Hangzhou. It is the alternative venue for 2022 Asian Games. The building scale is about 49000㎡, including 3000 seats. It contained a 50m×25m standard competition pool, a 50m×21m training pool, and a 21m×25m diving pool.

Save this picture!
overall bird-eye view. Image © Zheng Shi
overall bird-eye view. Image © Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
birdview. Image © Zheng Shi
birdview. Image © Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
exterior. Image © Zheng Shi
exterior. Image © Zheng Shi

The Venue: A Challenge to Limits
For this project, there is limited construction space. If we followed this general way here, the building occupancy would exceed the local code, in which the occupancy should below 45%. Based on the previous experience, the simplest way is to put one space on the top of another. However, the pool underneath will not have excellent ventilation conditions and natural lights. Through compare, we have set the competition pool and the diving pool on the same level while the training pool is 10m obliquely upward the competition pool. By this way, with ensuring the functions and transportation, the three pools all can achieve great nature ventilation and nature lighting.

Floating: Functions overwhelm forms
The outline of the roof is shaped based on the different heights required by each pool, which ends up with a “fluctuant from”. It also presents the sense of floating by using a curvy cornice. The natural elegant and wavy “flowing” shape of this aquatics center can visually reminds the waves in the swimming competition. The façade directly reflects its inner functional layouts which better understanding of the local citizenry to this construction.

Save this picture!
details of outside the curtain wall. Image © Zheng Shi
details of outside the curtain wall. Image © Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
details of outside the curtain wall. Image © Zheng Shi
details of outside the curtain wall. Image © Zheng Shi

Inversion: the structure and the metaphor
We have adopted the idea of “inversion” when designing the curtain wall of the building. We have installed the windshield truss the opposite way on the whole glass wall, and combined it with the sunshade devices which made of perforated aluminum. The wavy shading devices which made of perforated aluminum sheets on the main façade can not only represent the idea of “the landscape of West Lake” in Hangzhou, but also reduce west sunburn. The façade seems like a giant piece of Chinese ink-wash painting, emphasizing the unique temperament and cultural features of this southern city as well as explaining the inner functional characteristics of the aquatics center.

Save this picture!
Indoor diving platform. Image © Zheng Shi
Indoor diving platform. Image © Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
interior. Image © Zheng Shi
interior. Image © Zheng Shi

Combination: The Integration of Building Structures
The main structure of this aquatics center is a space truss system of a steel structure with 74m long-spanned. The training pool is sized 69x26m with the weight of 36400KN. It is supported by 8 fish-belly shaped pre-stressed concrete cross-storey trusses, and their roots are furthermore supported by 6 V-shaped fair-faced concrete columns and cantilevered to the south side with more than 12m. Moreover, the design has made full use of the space created by pre-stressed concrete cross-storey trusses and scientifically organized the structure elements, leaving the main restrooms for athletes and dressing rooms inside perfectly.

Save this picture!
street view. Image © Zheng Shi
street view. Image © Zheng Shi

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Huanglong sports center, Shuguang Road, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CSADI
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium China
Cite: "Zhejiang HuangLong Aquatics Center / CSADI" 11 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926218/zhejiang-huanglong-aquatics-center-csadi/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

street view. Image © Zheng Shi

浙江省黄龙体育中心游泳跳水馆 / 中南建筑设计院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream