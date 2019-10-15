Almoznivila Office Studio / almoznivila estudio creativo de arquitectura

+ 16

Collaborators Un barco

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This little office is situated at the same terrain as a house, in a small town in the middle of the pampas plain in Buenos Aires province, Argentine.

Funcionally we needed a work table an a library with a sitting place to read. As we had few metters to build the work was synthesized in a pure concrete prism.

We pierced the facade with a floating volume which allows to generate a singular site without adding area.