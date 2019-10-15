World
  Almoznivila Office Studio / almoznivila estudio creativo de arquitectura

Almoznivila Office Studio / almoznivila estudio creativo de arquitectura

Almoznivila Office Studio / almoznivila estudio creativo de arquitectura

© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Agustín Roca, Argentina
    18.0 m2
    2019
    Adobe, Artista: Guillermo Marzullo, AutoDesk, Foster muebles, Insumasur, Lumion, Luz design, Triangular

Text description provided by the architects. This little office is situated at the same terrain as a house, in a small town in the middle of the pampas plain in Buenos Aires province, Argentine.

Funcionally we needed a work table an a library with a sitting place to read. As we had few metters to build the work was synthesized in a pure concrete prism.

We pierced the facade with a floating volume which allows to generate a singular site without adding area.

Project location

Address: Agustín Roca, Buenos Aires, Argentina

almoznivila estudio creativo de arquitectura
