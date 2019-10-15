Almoznivila Office Studio / almoznivila estudio creativo de arquitectura

Agustín Roca, Argentina
- almoznivila estudio creativo de arquitectura
-
18.0 m2
-
2019
-
Adobe, Artista: Guillermo Marzullo, AutoDesk, Foster muebles, Insumasur, Lumion, Luz design, Triangular
-
Photographs
-
Collaborators
Text description provided by the architects. This little office is situated at the same terrain as a house, in a small town in the middle of the pampas plain in Buenos Aires province, Argentine.
Funcionally we needed a work table an a library with a sitting place to read. As we had few metters to build the work was synthesized in a pure concrete prism.
We pierced the facade with a floating volume which allows to generate a singular site without adding area.