World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. Niimori Jamison Architects
  6. 2019
  7. QOL Hair Salon / Niimori Jamison Architects + Yoneda Architect Atelier

QOL Hair Salon / Niimori Jamison Architects + Yoneda Architect Atelier

Save this project
QOL Hair Salon / Niimori Jamison Architects + Yoneda Architect Atelier

© Hiroki Kawata © Hiroki Kawata © Hiroki Kawata © Hiroki Kawata + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store  · 
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Niimori Jamison Architects, Yoneda Architect Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    54.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Artek, Masahiro Minami Design

  • Photographs

  • Architect

    Yudai Niimori, Tadashi Yoneda, James Jamison

  • Builder

    Kadowaki Construction Office + Delight House

  • Furniture Designer

    Masahiro Minami + Yuki Matsumoto

  • Budget

    8,00,000 JPY
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Text description provided by the architects. Just as the ancient art of hairdressing took place in the cave, a hollowed-out existing 1980s concrete structure provides the appropriate setting for a hair-salon: a tough, utilitarian space for cutting, grooming, coloring, washing; renewal. This project converts a small printing firm to a hair salon on the ground level of a mixed-use commercial/residential building in the educational precinct of Shimizu Dani, Osaka.

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Fronting a busy pedestrian thoroughfare, the salon takes a step back from the street, drawing a formalized entry and, through an expanse of glazing, opens the entire interior space to the outside, recalling the mouth of the cave. A reinterpretation of the existing building, the relationship between old and new, is a point of departure.

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

An ink-like green compound coats an existing slab, cracked and worn under the wheels of heavy print machines. New tiles are sourced from the same kilns as the original brickwork. Existing metal service doors are put to new use as product display storage and service openings to the sub-floor are glazed. These connect the act of architectural renewal to that of hairdressing.

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Abstracted architectural gestures are used in preference to signage and graphics to denote spatial function: red tiling and white grout recall the barber’s pole and a bench for waiting for customers is positioned parallel at the street front, akin to classic barber salon seating. Objects within the space are floating, moveable and can be swept aside - like cut hair - to allow for film nights, exhibitions or the owner’s favorite pastime, an ikebana class.

Save this picture!
© Hiroki Kawata
© Hiroki Kawata

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Niimori Jamison Architects
Office
Yoneda Architect Atelier
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Japan
Cite: "QOL Hair Salon / Niimori Jamison Architects + Yoneda Architect Atelier" 09 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926202/qol-hair-salon-niimori-jamison-architects-plus-yoneda-architect-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream