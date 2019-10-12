CT Office / TEAM_BLDG

Save this picture! we used green glass as the armrest in the corridor where the function box is connected to the virtual body (atrium). Green is also the brand color of the client. Image © Eiichi Kano

Save this picture! At different time of the day, the light can extend this color to different positions in the room. The use of large areas of white color on the floor and wall significantly highlights this effect. Image © Eiichi Kano

Text description provided by the architects. The CT Office is located in Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province. After purchasing the entire office building, the client wishes to bring more functions and possibilities for the building.

Out of these considerations, we proposed the concept of “three-dimensional weaving” at the beginning of the design in combination with the existing building conditions.

Save this picture! The top floor removed part of the original solid wall and replaced it with a glass curtain wall to provide sufficient light for the interior space. Image © Eiichi Kano

That is, on the basis of each horizontal space, the entire building is divided into four parts in the vertical direction.

Save this picture! Independent office space, scattered in the space, glass walls and curtains allow for the privacy of the space. Image © Eiichi Kano

The physical bodies on both sides are spaces for office work and conferences. In the middle, a lighting atrium, the virtual body, connects the spaces of all floors from the top to the bottom via the skylight. Meanwhile, a function box integrated with sub-functions such as traffic and toilet is set on one side of the atrium.

Save this picture! The daylighting patio gives the whole space a three-dimensional and transparent feeling. Image © Eiichi Kano

For able to introduce invisible light into the layers in a visible form, we used green glass as the armrest in the corridor where the function box is connected to the virtual body (atrium).

Save this picture! In the middle, a lighting atrium connects the spaces of all floors from the top to the bottom via the skylight. Image © Eiichi Kano

Green is the brand color of the client. At different time of the day, the light can extend this color to different positions in the room. The use of large areas of white color on the floor and wall significantly highlights this effect.