Mendes da Rocha and Al Borde among Winners of the XI Ibero-American Architecture and Urbanism Biennial (XI BIAU)

In Asunción (Paraguay), the XI Ibero-American Architecture and Urbanism Biennial (XI BIAU) have presented the winners of the Panorama de Obras section (Projects Panorama) of this contest edition, "all faithful to the spirit of the XI BIAU: living, the inhabitant," according to the organization.
Among 997 proposed works throughout Latin America, 17 architectural works —predominantly public projects— built in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Uruguay and Venezuela are the winners of the XI BIAU.
Among the 17 winning works, the jury chose two special awards:
Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos
Brazil
Climate Museum in Lleida / Toni Gironès
Spain
The rest of the winning works are:
Refunctionalization of the Marconetti Ex-Mill / Subsecretaría de Obras de Arquitectura, Gobierno de Santa Fe
Argentina
The Chapel Ingá-Mirim / messina | rivas
Brazil
Headquarters for a Block Factory / Vão
Brazil
New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos
Chile
House of the Flying Beds / Al Borde
Ecuador
House Between Blocks / Natura Futura Arquitectura
Ecuador
A Gandareira Soccer Field / Abraham Castro Neira + Carlos Alberto Pita Abad
Spain
Granada Subway. Alcázar Genil Station / Antonio Jiménez Torrecillas
Spain
Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA
Mexico
Guayacan Nursery / Ambrosi Etchegaray
Mexico
Memoir Medical Clinic / Estudio ELGUE
Paraguay
Jerusalen de Miñaro Primary School / Semillas
Peru
Trinity College Renovation / Aires Mateus
Portugal
School N300 Colonia Nicolich / PAEPU_ANEP
Uruguay
San Juan María Vianney Church / Enlace Arquitectura
Venezuela
Know more about XI BIAU in Paraguay.