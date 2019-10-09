World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Berenblum Busch Designs Cruise Terminal for Seaport in Miami

Berenblum Busch Designs Cruise Terminal for Seaport in Miami

Save this article
Berenblum Busch Designs Cruise Terminal for Seaport in Miami

Berenblum Busch Architects are the designers behind the major extension of Carnival Cruise Line’s Terminal F at PortMiami. The project, set for completion by October 2022 will be the largest cruise line in North America.

Created to support the operation of Carnival’s new Excel class ship, arriving in late 2022, in time for the company’s 50th anniversary, the project will renovate existing buildings, as well as put in place new structures. The Miami-based global architecture planning and interior design firm, Berenblum Busch Architects, imagined a sequential proposal, a system of spaces that will facilitate the passenger’s experience, and an interior that builds transitions between buildings, “creating passenger excitement as they anticipate embarking on their voyage”.

Save this picture!
© Berenblum Busch Architects
© Berenblum Busch Architects

The design draws inspiration from maritime architecture, the terminal’s prominent location fronting the MacArthur Causeway, and Miami, a city that feels the pulse of the Caribbean […] the design intends to create a unique sense of place using innovative structural and canvas material for the canopies. This achieves a visual relationship with the existing tensile and canopy roofs of Terminal F. […] Terminal F will be a building for the 21st century that is thoughtful and consistent with today’s rigid requirements, showcasing PortMiami’s commitment to quality and cruise guests. -- Gustavo Berenblum, BBA Founding Principal.

Save this picture!
© Berenblum Busch Architects
© Berenblum Busch Architects

The design consists of “a new exterior canopy system will serve as a transition between passenger drop-off and the building scales, as well as between exterior and interior” according to BBA. In fact, the canopies installed have the purpose of orienting the passengers. Moreover, they are illuminated at night to produce an iconic image. On another hand, a ripple waveform effect highlights the curved design of the roof, allowing daylight to enter the building, and creating the fifth façade of the project, perceived from the cruise ships.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Berenblum Busch Designs Cruise Terminal for Seaport in Miami" 09 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926153/berenblum-busch-designs-cruise-terminal-for-seaport-in-miami/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream