Living Barra Grande / NR Arquitetura

- NR Arquitetura
-
2019
-
Autodesk, Bruno de Carvalho, Fonseca Shop, Jader Almeida, Lattoog, OMNILIGHT, Ronald Sasson, Uniflex
-
ClientsCasas Conceito
-
EngineeringDanilo Melo
-
LandscapeVitoria Paisagismo
-
Architects in ChargeNaissa VIeiralves, Roberto Leal Neto
-
Project TeamSara Bezerra, Kevelin Caldas, Paula Florence
Text description provided by the architects. The Living Barra Grande, ambiance for the 2nd edition of the exhibition Casas Conceito, has a view for the bay called Baía de Todos os Santos. In this mood, the pair of architects from NR Arquitetura has conceived a project inspired on the Barra Grande beach, Bahia, in the Maraú Peninsula.
Influenced by the modern architecture maxim, “less is more”, the conception of this project simplify the details – without giving up on them, valuing the architecture of shape, besides framing the sea that surrounds the space.