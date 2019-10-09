Living Barra Grande / NR Arquitetura

+ 17

Houses Interiors · Comercio, Brazil
Architects: NR Arquitetura

Project Year: 2019

Manufacturers: Autodesk, Bruno de Carvalho, Fonseca Shop, Jader Almeida, Lattoog, OMNILIGHT, Ronald Sasson, Uniflex

Clients Casas Conceito

Engineering Danilo Melo

Landscape Vitoria Paisagismo

Architects in Charge: Naissa VIeiralves, Roberto Leal Neto

Project Team Sara Bezerra, Kevelin Caldas, Paula Florence

Text description provided by the architects. The Living Barra Grande, ambiance for the 2nd edition of the exhibition Casas Conceito, has a view for the bay called Baía de Todos os Santos. In this mood, the pair of architects from NR Arquitetura has conceived a project inspired on the Barra Grande beach, Bahia, in the Maraú Peninsula.

Influenced by the modern architecture maxim, “less is more”, the conception of this project simplify the details – without giving up on them, valuing the architecture of shape, besides framing the sea that surrounds the space.