  Montcrest School Redevelopment / Montgomery Sisam Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Montcrest School Redevelopment / Montgomery Sisam Architects

Montcrest School Redevelopment / Montgomery Sisam Architects

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation 
Toronto, Canada
  Montgomery Sisam Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    25000.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    CertainTeed, PPG IdeaScapes, Stonequest, Thames Valley Brick, ezoBord

  • Lead Architects

    Daniel Ling

  • Design Team

    Terry Montgomery, Enda McDonagh, Greg Gosnell, Brad Collard, Matteo Terzi, Alistair Vaz, Dennis Silva

  • Photographs

  • Structural

    Read Jones Christoffersen

  • Mechanical

    GPY + Associates

  • Electrical

    Fortech Engineering

  • Acoustics

    Swallow

  • Heritage Consultants

    Goldsmith Borgal & Company

  • Landscape Design

    PMA

  • Project Management

    Colliers

  • Contractor and Construction Manager

    Eastern
© Younes Bounhar
© Younes Bounhar

Text description provided by the architects. The Montcrest School Redevelopment is an adaptive reuse project that spans three neighbouring heritage-listed homes acquired by the independent school over the last 50 years.

© Younes Bounhar
© Younes Bounhar

The intent of the design scheme is to improve the quality and functionality of the learning environment without extensive demolition or character-diminishing renovations. Rooms within the houses have been converted to smaller break-out rooms and administrative offices, while a new infill volume provides expanded technology enabled classrooms and purpose-built facilities for science, art, music and inter-disciplinary iSTEAM programming.

© Younes Bounhar
© Younes Bounhar

It also offers a much-needed Student Commons for larger formal and informal student gatherings. Indoor spaces are complemented by a feature Learning Garden, nestled in the courtyard created by the addition. This organization yields maximum value of the existing land use and a more effective campus well suited to the needs of a school community engaged in 21st century education.

Level 1
Level 1
East elevation
East elevation

The scale and character of the infill volume was carefully considered and began with a study of the elements of the neighbouring façades, which yielded a similarity of compositional parts. The horizontality and human scale of the lower level combine with the verticality of the upper level to create an elevation compatible with the streetscape pattern and local urban fabric without replicating it.

© Younes Bounhar
© Younes Bounhar

Applications of glass give the volume a refined, understated quality that complements the bold brickwork and heavy structure of the existing houses. Coupled with a newly defined forecourt, it serves to strengthen the School’s identity, animate the street front and contribute to ongoing community improvements.

© Younes Bounhar
© Younes Bounhar

Project location

Address: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Montgomery Sisam Architects
