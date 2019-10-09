World
  Iporanga House / Daniel Fromer

Iporanga House / Daniel Fromer

Iporanga House / Daniel Fromer

© Maíra Acayaba

    129.0 m2
    2018
    AutoDesk, Carpintería, Guimaraes Dias, Lumisystem, Palimanan, Trimble Navigation, Zé Madeiras

    Julyana Bortolotto

    Laer Engenharia

    Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

    Lux Projetos

    Daniel Fromer
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the middle of the Atlantic Forest in São Paulo coast, Casa Iporanga seems to spring from the land on which it is located.  

© Maíra Acayaba

Limitations on land occupation imposed a lean program. There are two bedrooms on the access floor and, on the lower floor, a living room/ terrace connected to the deck and pool, which overlooks the woods with the sea in the background.  

© Maíra Acayaba

Access to the house is via a "bridge" that connects to the street and serves as a car shelter. The entrance hall opens into the surrounding woods and resolves the vertical circulation, housing the staircase that connects the lower floor to the distribution gallery to the two suites which - through a long balcony - open to the sea view.  

© Maíra Acayaba

In this floor we opted for the construction process in wood-frame internally covered by cementitious plates and externally by reclaimed Peroba Rosa (a native wood, almost extincted), which allowed a quick and clean work.  

© Maíra Acayaba

The lower floor, which touches the ground, develops constructively in reinforced concrete and stone, connecting the interior and exterior through generous openings.

© Maíra Acayaba
Basement plan
Basement plan
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The whole social area of the house is integrated in open space, which makes up the living room, dining room and a compact kitchen.

© Maíra Acayaba

It opens out to both the front view of the sea and forest and to a lush garden, where the protagonist is a palm tree remnant of the original forest.

© Maíra Acayaba

