  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. HUS Arquitetos
  6. 2018
  Feiticeira House / HUS Arquitetos

Feiticeira House / HUS Arquitetos

Feiticeira House / HUS Arquitetos

© Pedro Mascaro

Houses  · 
Feiticeira, Brazil
    12916.7 ft2
    2018
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Text description provided by the architects. The Feiticeira house is located in a privileged terrain by the sea, featured by a big slope, main character in this project planning.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

The several volumes of this builded complex, develop into different floor levels, allowing a more pleasant path down to the sea, where a pier and a wood deck give access to boats.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro
Plan
Plan
© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

The main volume, where the bedrooms, living room and kitchen are located, was designed in a way that all rooms would face the same view. From that on, a big exterior deck extends with an infinity pool, most important social area of the house, perfect place to enjoy a sunset. Its glass façade and its big bifold doors allow different levels of privacy to each room.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

As the proposition of this project was using all levels in the best way possible, the superior slab, which previously would become a useless space, was transformed into another social area with vegetation. It is accessed by a metalic catwalk that brings the main car entry to the house roof. This catwalk then transforms into a stair that leads to the main entry of the house, on the inferior level.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

Featured by a minimalist simplicity, the project is limited to 3 different materials, concrete, wood and glass.

© Pedro Mascaro
© Pedro Mascaro

The other two volumes of this complex, the caretaker´s and the guest´s house, maintain the same minimalist principle and have equally sea views, however attending the privacy needs in each case.

HUS Arquitetos
Glass Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Feiticeira House / HUS Arquitetos" [Casa Feiticeira / HUS Arquitetos] 09 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926080/casa-feiticeira-hus-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

