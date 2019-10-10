No.1 Middle School of Xi'an Space City / XAUAT

Save this picture! Part of complex building. Image © Xiaoming Zhang

Elementary & Middle School · Xian, China Architects Authors of this architecture project XAUAT

Area Area of this architecture project 46088.6 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2017

Photographs Xiaoming Zhang

Clients Xi'an Aerospace City First Middle School

Engineering Youliang Shi

Collaborators Shaanxi Hongji Construction Reconnaissance Design Engineering Co.,Ltd.）

Construction Shaanxi Construction Engineering No.2 Construction Group Co.,Ltd.

Lead Architects Bo Gao

Design Team Bo Gao, Zhimin li, Yueyan Li, Wei Wang, Furong Wang, Mengjiao Yang, Wei Zhao, Yi Sun, Huihui Han

Save this picture! Main teaching building bird view. Image © Xiaoming Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with the shortage of land and the serious shortage of space environment of school buildings, it is imperative to explore the mode of space intensification in urban super-large-scale schools.How to combine the campus plane function space intensively, reset it with the three-dimensional space, efficiently and land saving, meet the functional layout and standardization configuration, and create sufficient space to make the campus activities multi-purpose,suitable for the transformation of the teaching mode of open-ended teaching and non-graded instruction is a question worthy of consideration by designers.

Situation

The No. 1 Middle School of Xi'an Aerospace City is located in the new area of Xi'an Aerospace City. It is a nine-year public school with an area of about 53067.00m²and a total building area of about 45802.91m². The design needs to meet the teaching and functional needs of 66 classes and about 3000 students.The base is bordered by urban green space in the north, the main road of Hang Tuo road in the south, planning road in the East and the first primary school in the space city, and reserved residential land in the west.

Save this picture! Main teaching building appearance. Image © Xiaoming Zhang

Concept

“Enclosure” and “Harmony”

Designed with the concept of “enclosure” and “harmony”, the design draws on the wisdom of traditional Chinese architecture and the pursuit of harmonious aesthetic ideals.With a simple shape, a unified volume creates a sense of harmony.The centralization and orientation ideology pursued by the design through the concrete form carrier - the combination of square and square, produces a multi-level interactive public space, and a shared teaching space, thus reflecting the thought of “When the neutralization is reached, the heavens and the earth will each return to their place, and everything will grow and develop.”The main building of the teaching design adopts the combined space elements such as the foyer, the lobby and the courtyard, and is organized from the outside to the inside and from the center to the group.In terms of space, the central hall is oriented from the spatial scale, openness and circulation, and to the direction of the roof skylight. From the bottom to the top, the central landscape of “One Grass, One Thousand Autumns, One Flower and One World”, the centralized reading area of books, the roof garden and other shared spaces are distributed in order, highlighting its geometric center position and centripetal role.The four teaching groups connect the ordinary classrooms, the daily management rooms, and the rich and varied multi-purpose space organization in the north through four atrium spaces to create a venue for diverse learning, activities, and communication.

Strategy

[Intensive mode]

The project base is 53067.00m², and it is necessary to set up a standard 400m playground, 66 standard classes, laboratory building, book reading, administrative office, 1000-person restaurant, 600-person lecture hall, indoor standard basketball hall and other supporting rooms. The contradiction between land use and multi-functional requirements can be seen.The design starts from the place and strives to gather the meanings of the intensive situation through the integration of the space through the spatial relationship, function, structure and other surface analysis:The teaching main building which is conclude central Hall, general classroom, book reading, event exchange, administrative office, distance education classroom,and the complex building which is conclude teachers and students' restaurants, laboratories, lecture halls, basketball halls, art rooms and playground stands

Save this picture! Part of complex building. Image © Xiaoming Zhang

[Hall, lobby, courtyard interactive space]

Kenneth Frampton believes that building not only meets the rationalization needs of production and functional consumption, but creates a sense of “place” that counters the dominant, modeled universal architectural order by emphasizing certain special factors associated with the site.This project emphasizes the use of “place-based” to combat the pattern of universal building order, and through the space elements such as the foyer, lobby, courtyard, and overhead floor, to create a diverse, open, and fluid public communication space within a limited building. Create a school where students don't feel lonely and unfamiliar.By merging with the place, by gathering the various meanings of the particular place, the building is also able to transcend material and functional needs.

Save this picture! Multiple function sapce. Image © Xiaoming Zhang

[External traffic]

As a typical problem in the urban transportation system, primary and secondary schools are very prominent. In addition, the east side of the project is adjacent to the first primary school of Xi'an Aerospace City, and the traffic pressure on the south main road during school hours is particularly prominent.In addition to organizing student transfers through the underground parking lot, the project retreats the building control line 60 meters on the south side, designing the campus entrance as a time-opening and closing space to ease the pressure on the city roads, and as a student activity space in other periods.

Save this picture! Main teaching building appearance lobby space. Image © Xiaoming Zhang

Summary

The function of the architectural language is to unfold a "place" where similar things come together and the material exerts its performance.This project focuses on solving the contradiction between land use and function.Focusing on the open-ended teaching and non-graded instruction concept, we adopt an intensive and interactive spatial design strategy to create a diverse, open and fluid public communication space in a limited space.It is a useful exploration of the intensive mode of urban ultra-large school space.