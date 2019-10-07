Antony Gibbon Twists Concrete in Twine: Series One

Save this picture! Twine: Series One. Image Courtesy of Antony Gibbon Designs

Experimenting with a very rigid material, Antony Gibbon imagines a residential project where the outer concrete shell twists and turns, in order to create livable spaces. With a very basic function, the proposal is an invitation to push technical boundaries and unleash the imagination.

Save this picture! Twine: Series One. Image Courtesy of Antony Gibbon Designs

Save this picture! Twine: Series One. Image Courtesy of Antony Gibbon Designs

Twine: Series One is a project that puts in place, according to the architect “a series of organic forms [that] twist and meanders together to form a series of arches that house the minimal glass interior spaces below”. In fact, in order to generate a residential space, Antony Gibbon Designs divides the program into 2 entities. The Lounge and kitchen areas are integrated into the first concrete rotation, where the structure meets the ground and forms an enclosed unit. The second set of spins will host the bedrooms. The concrete scheme marks the limits between space and another, without the use of any additional partitioning system.

Save this picture! Twine: Series One. Image Courtesy of Antony Gibbon Designs

Interior and exterior spaces are continuous, with only glass transparent screens to divide physically between the 2 experiences. A recessed circular seating area comes in the middle of the composition, where the concrete waves are the furthest away from the ground, creating an intimate and secluded entity within the linear development. Architectural generated discoveries, whether they are on the outside or on the inside, create a certain playfulness that triggers the tenant and visitor's curiosity.

Save this picture! Twine: Series One. Image Courtesy of Antony Gibbon Designs

The sculptural effect of the building creates special vistas of the landscape. Actually, the scenery is framed by the concrete undulations, making the view from the inside very specific to the building. The DNA-like design generates in certain areas a flatness in the roof. At the extremities, the horizontal plan holds the solar panels, and in the center of the structure, the flat roof hosts a hot tub, accessed only by a twisted staircase.