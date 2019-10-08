World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Spain
  5. Josep Ferrando Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. Barcelona Building Construmat Ephemeral Space / Josep Ferrando Architecture

Barcelona Building Construmat Ephemeral Space / Josep Ferrando Architecture

Save this project
Barcelona Building Construmat Ephemeral Space / Josep Ferrando Architecture
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Pavillion  · 
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Josep Ferrando Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3500.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Lead Architects

    Josep Ferrando, David Recio

  • Photography

    Adrià Goula

  • Clients

    BBConstrumat ‘19. Fira de Barcelona

  • Collaborators

    Ana, María Fernanda, Ilaria, Paula, Pilar, Michela, Cloe, Stefan, Arnau, Koujian, Alex
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Barcelona Building Construmat (BBConstrumat), a biennial show that brings together the leading companies in the construction sector, in addition to advocating innovation and digitalization, wanted to promote sustainability and circular economy as keys to the future building. A clear example of this is the design of  the common spaces and thematic areas by Josep Ferrando Architecture Studio - the Future Arena, Talks Arena and Meetings Arena. A total of 34,000m2 dedicated to exhibitors, technological advances, debate and business contacts, for which Ferrando has proposed an ephemeral architecture that, according to the unique compositional dynamics of his works, is part of a system that in a logical and economic way solves the problems that it faces, opting for recycling and reuse as key concepts.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

With only two materials, the architect Josep Ferrando from Barcelona has managed to design seductive, unique and functional spaces that meet the criteria of a circular economy. Geotextile, which is one of the used materials, is an industrial fabric with a standard format of 2.20m x 200m, that will be reused for their original function in roof-constructions. Additionally, huge metal beams with a previous function in facilitating the transport of the prefabricated pieces that are being used for the construction of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona will return to their original function once BBConstrumat is finished. In addition to a firm commitment to sustainable use of resources, Ferrando's project transmits what he defines as a universal construction tautology. “Almost all spaces and almost all building materials work in two ways: they either hang, using traction, or they are stacked, that is to say they use compression. Two ways of working in which lighter elements, such as textiles, are contrasted with heavy elements, such as steel. The dialectic between what is light versus what is heavy, what is transparent versus what is opaque ... has always been present, and that is also what is meant to be conveyed with this intervention. ”

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
General floor
General floor
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

This is why, in addition to the firm sustainable approach, the Josep Ferrando Architecture project for the common areas of BBConstrumat 2019, has a consistency with Ferrando's conceptual discourse, being composed of two primary materials. One, the geotextile, which works by traction, hangs from a height of six meters from a repeated structure of porticos, generating translucent waves of different heights that float with a height of 45 cm and that shape and regulate the space, creating a kind of cave which, in turn, houses small cavities inside. The other material is the metal beams that work under compression, are stacked at different levels and set up the furniture - benches of 45cm and tables of 75 cm, among other pieces. In short, an ephemeral original architecture that takes responsibility for the environment and dramatizes the historical language of construction and therefore, of architecture.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Arena floor and sections
Arena floor and sections
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Barcelona, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Josep Ferrando Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Spain
Cite: "Barcelona Building Construmat Ephemeral Space / Josep Ferrando Architecture" [Espacio efímero BBConstrumat 2019 / Josep Ferrando Architecture] 08 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926011/barcelona-building-construmat-ephemeral-space-josep-ferrando-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream