  3. Vietnamese Houses: 20 Residences that Incorporate Nature

With a subtropical climate, high temperatures and environment favored by the rains, Vietnam has, as one of its main features, landscapes with vegetation in abundance, privileged by the fertile soil and the weather conditions. Ingrained in this scenario, Vietnamese architecture seems to embrace the nature as its protagonist increasingly, miming natural elements along with the rusticity of the concrete surfaces.

With this idea in mind, we selected 20 Vietnamese house projects already published on ArchDaily that incorporate natural elements into their façades and inside spaces. Check the list below!

Stepping Park House / VTN Architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

NGA House / Sanuki Daisuke architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

Bamboo House / VTN Architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

Pattern House / MM++ architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

House for Trees / VTN Architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

White Cube House / MM++ architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

Green Renovation / VTN Architects

Vo Trong Nghia Architects Courtesy
Vo Trong Nghia Architects Courtesy

Breathing House / VTN Architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

Resort in House / ALPES Green Design & Build

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

Stacked Planters House / VTN Architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

A House in Nha Trang / VTN Architects + ICADA

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

The Drawers House / MIA Design Studio

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

Thong House / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

Neighbor House / N+ architects

Giabinh.House / AD9 Architects

Quang Trần
Quang Trần

Thao Dien House / MM++ architects

Hiroyuki Oki
Hiroyuki Oki

Forest House 02 / D12 Design

Lê Hoàng
Lê Hoàng

Dế House / 365 Design

Hoàng Lê
Hoàng Lê

The Rough House / NELO DÉCOR

Quang Trần
Quang Trần

Terraces Home / H&P Architects

Nguyen Tien Thanh
Nguyen Tien Thanh
About this author
Matheus Pereira
Author

Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "Vietnamese Houses: 20 Residences that Incorporate Nature" [Casas Vietnamitas: 20 residências que incorporam a natureza] 07 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925992/vietnamese-houses-20-residences-that-incorporate-nature/> ISSN 0719-8884

