World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Indonesia
  5. Alexis Dornier
  6. 2019
  7. Ocean View House / Alexis Dornier

Ocean View House / Alexis Dornier

Save this project
Ocean View House / Alexis Dornier
Save this picture!
© kiearch
© kiearch

© kiearch © kiearch © kiearch © kiearch + 22

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Cabins & Lodges  · 
Kecamatan Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Alexis Dornier
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    360.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Acor, FRANKE, Grohe, LG Electronics, Sika, Tecnogas, Toto

  • Photographs

  • Interior Design

    Alexis Dornier, Tim Russo

  • Construction

  • Collaborators

    Uluwatu Surf Villas
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© kiearch
© kiearch

Text description provided by the architects. This four bedroom villa sits on top of a cliffside hill overlooking the Indian Ocean in Uluwatu, Bali. As a result of the oblique nature of its plot, the large multifaceted wooden roof drapes over the building’s organization within its boundaries.

Save this picture!
© kiearch
© kiearch
Save this picture!
Section X-X
Section X-X
Save this picture!
© kiearch
© kiearch

The center of the roof is crowned with a generous skylight that illuminates the expansive, centrally located living room. While the main living area flows towards the outdoor pool side terrace and garden, the central core of the house corresponds to the prevailing linear axis running from the ascending entrance stairway, through the main living hall and all the way towards the sea.

Save this picture!
© kiearch
© kiearch

The villa embraces a lofty and open atmosphere. The absence of the architecturally prevalent 'drop ceiling' reveals the unique, diamond-esque geometrical composition in each room.

Save this picture!
© kiearch
© kiearch
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© kiearch
© kiearch

The room division across the polygonal floor plan, generates different combinations of floor-to-ceiling height and roof tapered angles. This villa features custom artwork by iconic surf artist Andy Davis.

Save this picture!
© kiearch
© kiearch

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Alexis Dornier
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Indonesia
Cite: "Ocean View House / Alexis Dornier" 07 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925978/ocean-view-house-alexis-dornier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream