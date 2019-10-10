Carbon House / Alexis Dornier

+ 20

Interior Design Alexis Dornier, Tim Russo

Construction Bali Construction

Collaborators Uluwatu Surf Villas

Architect Alexis Dornier

Text description provided by the architects. The overall design is a result of applied challenges through plot boundaries amongst the natural landscape. This tropical modern villa consists of 4 bedrooms and maintains a consistent palette of 100-plus year-old reclaimed teak from Java, reclaimed ironwood from Kalimantan, andesite, terrazzo, local limestone, and floor to ceiling windows.

The predominant gesture of the house is it’s polygonal shading element, which introduces a transition space, semi-covered and connecting the indoors with the outdoors.

Various folds in the roof give a sense of protection and privacy, and each bedroom bares it’s own signature as a result of the project's overarching architectural narrative. Cladded with reclaimed teak, the ceiling gives a stark contrast to the lime stone walls that pick up the geometric

theme on another scale - a big puzzle of individually cut stone plates that are sourced from a quarry near by. An expansive garden scape cascades from the angular infinity pool, back dropped by the Indian Ocean. Custom furniture was created to fit into the buildings unique angles. This villa houses a collection of oversized framed art by Andy Davis.