Cabins & Lodges  · 
Kecamatan Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
    360.0 m2
    2019
    FRANKE, Grohe, LG Electronics, Sika, Tecnogas, Toto

    Alexis Dornier, Tim Russo

    Uluwatu Surf Villas

    Alexis Dornier
© kiearch
Text description provided by the architects. The overall design is a result of applied challenges through plot boundaries amongst the natural landscape. This tropical modern villa consists of 4 bedrooms and maintains a consistent palette of 100-plus year-old reclaimed teak from Java, reclaimed ironwood from Kalimantan, andesite, terrazzo, local limestone, and floor to ceiling windows.

© kiearch
Roof plan
© kiearch
The predominant gesture of the house is it’s polygonal shading element, which introduces a transition space, semi-covered and connecting the indoors with the outdoors. 

© kiearch
Section Y-Y
© kiearch
Various folds in the roof give a sense of protection and privacy, and each bedroom bares it’s own signature as a result of the project's overarching architectural narrative. Cladded with reclaimed teak, the ceiling gives a stark contrast to the lime stone walls that pick up the geometric

© kiearch
theme on another scale - a big puzzle of individually cut stone plates that are sourced from a quarry near by.  An expansive garden scape cascades from the angular infinity pool, back dropped by the Indian Ocean. Custom furniture was created to fit into the buildings unique angles. This villa houses a collection of oversized framed art by Andy Davis.

© kiearch
Address: Uluwatu Surf Villas, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia

Alexis Dornier
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Indonesia
Cite: "Carbon House / Alexis Dornier" 10 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925977/carbon-house-alexis-dornier/> ISSN 0719-8884

