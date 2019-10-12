Mapping Frank Lloyd Wright's Creations throughout the United States

Frank Lloyd Wright was one of the most internationally influential American architects and is considered the forefather of organic architecture as well as the Modern and Prairie School Movements. Throughout the years, Wright's works have been awarded even more importance, with 8 gaining entry into the UNESCO World Heritage Site registry.

Throughout Wright's 5 decade career, his designs have focused on the abstraction of space, drawing from both natural principles and the evolution of the United States' as a nation. Through his work, Frank Lloyd Wright sought to change the way that people lived their lives and his impact remains woven into the fabric of American style and culture. His work has influenced and inspired generations of creative professionals and his designs forever changed the way that houses were built, specifically in the United States.

So numerous are Wright's works throughout the United States that Home Advisor created a map marking some of his best known projects in every region of the country. Read on to see each illustration in depth.

We created a list of the 37 states that have a residential property designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. To put it together, we gathered information about the architect's projects from a wide variety of sources. The list includes properties that have since been demolished, destroyed, damaged, renovated, and restored, as well as some that were built after Wright's death in 1959. For the final list, we selected the houses with the greatest historical and architectural importance in each state. - Home Advisor

1. Alabama – Rosenbaum House (1939)

2. Arizona – David & Gladys Wright House (1950)

4. California – Hollyhock House (1917)

5. Connecticut – Rayward-Shepherd House (Tirranna) (1955)

6. Delaware – Dudley Spencer House (Laurel) (designed 1956; completed 1959)

8. Hawaii – Frank Lloyd Wright House (1995)

9. Idaho – Archie Teater Studio (Teater’s Knoll) (1952)

10. Illinois – Avery Coonley House (1907)

11. Indiana – K.C. DeRhodes House (1906)

12. Iowa – Stockman House (1908)

13. Kansas – Allen–Lambe House (Henry J. Allen House) (1915)

14. Kentucky – Reverend Jesse R. Zeigler House (1910)

15. Maryland – Robert Llewellyn Wright House (1953)

16. Massachusetts – Theodore Baird House (1940)

17. Michigan – Robert and Rae Levin House (1948)

18. Minnesota – Elam House (1950)

19. Mississippi – Charnley-Norwood House (Designed: 1890)

20. Missouri – Pappas House (1960-1964)

21. Nebraska – Harvey P. and Eliza Sutton House (1905)

22. New Hampshire – Toufic H. Kalil House (1955)

23. New Jersey – J.A. Sweeton Residence (1950)

24. New Mexico – Arnold Friedman House (1945)

25. New York – E.E. Boynton House (1908)

27. Oklahoma – Richard L. Jones House (Westhope) (1929)

28. Oregon – Gordon House (1956-64)

30. South Carolina – C. Leigh Stevens House (“Auldbrass Plantation”) (1941)

31. Tennessee – Seamour and Gerte Shavin House (1952)

32. Texas – John Gillin Residence (1958)

33. Utah – Don M. Stromquist House (1963)

34. Virginia – Pope–Leighey House (1940)

35. Washington – Chauncey L. Griggs Residence (1946–54)

36. Wisconsin – F.G. Bogk House (1916)

37. Wyoming – Quintin Blair House (1952–53)

Para más información visita la Página Oficial de Home Advisor.